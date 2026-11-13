It’s all about family at Ma Maison

Step under the small, red awning at 272 Cambridge Street, crack open the door, and be transported to a place that feels like a fairy tale version of a old country home: a warm, embracing vibe, a cozy collection of intimate table settings, the smell of comfort food on the stove, and people who manage to remember what you like and don’t like – and just how you prefer your French onion soup. It’s no wonder that this Beacon Hill restaurant is called Ma Maison.

The first famous U.S. version of Ma Maison could not have been more different, opening on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles in 1973 with Rolls-Royces soon lining the curb out front. That “home “had an unlisted phone number. Orson Welles lunched there nearly every day. And in 1975 a 25-year-old Austrian chef named Wolfgang Puck took over its kitchen and began the career that became Spago. In Lala Land, the so-called maison was far more of a private club.

Beacon Hill’s Ma Maison brings the “home” concept back to the more pedestrian crowd, along with a family feel brought to life every day by everyone who works there.

Blake Matchett, a server at the restaurant for almost three years, found the place the way a neighbor would. A friend took him to dinner there, and a few days later he walked past and saw a sign in the window. “Hiring,” he recalls. “I gave it my shot, and three years later…” He trails off with a smile. “It’s kind of this little micro-Paris, if you will,” he says. “It’s transportive, and I hear that from customers on a daily basis.”

Matheus de Araujo Blake Matchett

A small house in the city

The dining room is snug and judging from the number of full tables on a recent evening, the customers and the staff like it that way. “It’s small, intimate, cozy,” Blake says. “You can see everything going on all at once.”

The kitchen is smaller still. Matheus de Araujo, the chef de cuisine, came from corporate kitchens where a Saturday night meant 18 cooks on the line and hundred-plus diners out front. At Ma Maison the kitchen holds three. “Everyone is doing everything,” Matheus says. He learned fast that to his surprise, the scale cuts the other way from what you’d expect. “It’s easy to run a big restaurant,” he observes. “To run a small restaurant is a lot harder.” At peak times, it can be a challenge. “I had to give up on [the television show] The Bear halfway through the first season because it gave me anxiety,” he laughs. “You kind of feel like it might get out of control,” he says. “But you take a deep breath and you just go one ticket at a time.” Maybe that’s by design, he wonders. The tight quarters remind him of a trip one time to Paris, where he wandered past a roomy dining room into the kitchen and restrooms barely wide enough to turn around in. “You kind of get that nostalgia of some Parisian restaurants,” he says. “Cozy. Not loud, but it has a nice ambiance where people are having fun.”

The head of the household

Chef Jacky Robert, the head of this house, had just this ambiance in mind when he opened this spot eleven years ago (2015), after decades in many large, professional kitchens, (including a stint as head chef at the iconic Maison Robert named after his uncle, the owner; in its heyday, the restaurant was renowned for sophisticated dining and power lunches that Kerry Byrne of the Boston Herald wrote “created a stir in Boston’s culinary, social and political circles.”) “It’s named Ma Maison for a reason,” Robert says today, “because we are family here. You know, the employees have been here for a long time, and I know Sam (colleague Stanislava Sosnitsky, who runs the front of the house) also for a long time, and the customers are also always returning customers that belong to the family, you know?” He adds that going back to a small place like the one he apprenticed a year ago in Normandy “was really my dream, you know?”

Blake chuckles as he describes Robert’s current post at Ma Maison as the chef’s “pre-retirement project,” before quickly correcting himself. “But he’s there every morning,” he notes, working away along with the rest of his crew. Once or twice a month he might sit down with a personal guest over a glass of wine but that is the exception. The rest of the time, Blake says, he’s just one of them, “preparing duck, or tripe. He’s always doing something.”

Jacky admits, “I’m a perfectionist, you know so that’s the reason why I’m here all the time, because I want to make sure the customer get the best we can provide.” One of his favorite sayings: “never do anything that is going to make the customer not returning,” he laughs. He says his emphasis on getting things right – and working until you do – feeds into what he looks for when hiring as well. For the front of the house, attitude is key. “A server is direct contact with the customer… he has to be nice,” he says. “And he has to provide good service. That’s the number one quality for servers, to be able to serve the customer timely.” Sam, who leads the hiring, agrees. “It cannot just be a waiter who comes, takes your orders, takes the money and goes home. It needs to be someone who deeply cares both for the food, but also for the experience and the hospitality.” For her, Blake was an obvious choice. He “filled that niche of a sort of artistic and funny… kind of more southerner. And he just fit perfectly,” she says.

As for the kitchen, Jacky says, “I like people who are a little bit insecure. Usually people who are insecure, they are more humble and ready to accept criticism and to learn. I don’t like people who would come and already know everything. It’s not the kind of people who will learn more.” He says that he, too, finds that he still has much to learn and wants everyone to learn from each other.

For Matheus, working for Jacky has been an education he never got in school. Until he arrived in 2018, he knew almost nothing about French cooking. Jacky handed him cookbooks from his own shelves, including an early French edition of Paul Bocuse, held together with tape and full of the chef’s notes. Matheus translated it page by page, before he realized his phone could do it from a photo.

Now the two are working on the old dishes together, reviving some of them. “He taught me how to utilize every product,” Matheus says. “Everything that you can imagine, to be able to succeed.” One of Jacky’s favorites that he continues to tinker with, to perfection: the Thursday tripe. “I make the tripe myself… There’s really no recipe for it,” he says “You do it with your heart. You start with ingredients and you have to end up with a certain taste and certain texture, and everything has to be put together.” Loyal customers often return just on Thursday to sample his work.

A family business for all involved

Matheus may be new to French cooking but he is no stranger to a family business; he grew up in one. His parents ran a sandwich shop in Paranavaí, in southern Brazil, for 45 years. They made their own mayonnaise and their own seasoned patties. At last count the menu ran to 47 sandwiches. As a boy, Matheus manned the deli meat slicer. His own order didn’t rely on his skills and it never changed: a cheeseburger with a fried egg, lettuce, and peas, no tomato, no mayonnaise. “Every time I ordered, my father was like, ‘Oh, this is for you.’” He still can’t stand ketchup.

At 16 he left for Boston to stay with an uncle for a year. He landed on February 1st, in the middle of a snowstorm. “And I fell in love with it,” he says. “I was only supposed to stay for a year, and I’m here 27 years later,” he grins. His first job was a bit of a demotion, washing dishes at the Cheesecake Factory in Cambridge. Within days, he moved to the fry station and, by his own description, “went right into the chaos.” By 19 he was the chain’s youngest kitchen manager.

It was family that brought him to Ma Maison, as well. His brother Tiego had cooked for Jacky for years. When Matheus first asked about a job in 2016, the chef glanced at his executive résumé and passed. Two years later, he called.

Today, the “house” has room for the rest of the family, too. When Matheus’s mother makes her yearly visit from Brazil, they have lunch at Ma Maison, and Jacky comes out to sit with them. “I don’t think she understands the extent of how great Jacky is,” Matheus says, laughing.

Blake enjoyed none of the same family ties before his arrival at the restaurant three years ago. He was a born-and-bred Florida boy who watched Great Chefs of the World on the Discovery Channel “almost every afternoon.” His dad cooked a lot, so they cooked together, ate out together and “just enjoyed food together.” He was “always a pasta guy,” and his grandmother’s lasagna and spaghetti with meat sauce made him happy. He scored his first restaurant job at 19, working part-time while attending community college, at Floyd’s Diner in High Springs, a springs-and-cave-diving town north of Gainesville. It was “just for extra income,” he explains. He was hooked. From there, he went on to work fine-dining Italian, the game-heavy menu at the Great Outdoors Restaurant (where University of Florida football coaches were the local celebrities), and Gainesville steakhouses. He first visited Boston in the early 2010s, when a local friend gave him “the local tour,” and kept coming back until he decided to stay. “Big city but not overwhelming,” he remembers. Two months after moving here, he saw the “Hiring” sign in Ma Maison’s window.

When he talks about his workplace today, it’s clear that Blake is very much at “home” and considers many of their regulars part of an extended Ma Maison family. He estimates that half the room on any night is return customers, many of them from the Hill. Some he calls his taste testers. They come in for the French onion soup, “and if the onion soup has changed, I will know,” he chuckles.

He admits that newer guests often walk in expecting a Frenchman. “All the time,” Blake says. “And I have to disappoint them every time,” he laughs. The disappointment doesn’t last. “Usually they’re very happy by the time they leave,” he says, “with their guy from Florida.” The only French he has picked up, he says, is “nothing that wouldn’t be censored in the Beacon Hill Times.”

Blake is also happy to be a neighbor for many who come by. He lives on the Hill, keeping his commute blissfully short. “I roll out of bed, roll down the hill, and I roll into work,” he says lightheartedly. Not long ago he helped a woman carry her bike up her front steps and recognized her as a customer. She didn’t place him until he said, “I’ll see you at Ma Maison.” “Oh my goodness,” she said. “Yes, you will!”

Making yourself at home

What keeps the Ma Maison team so committed to their work and their other “home” is in part their camaraderie and the sense that they are all in this together. Sam reflects that some nights can be rough. “It’s always a little crisis — a fridge is broken or someone didn’t show up or the delivery was wrong — but then you sort of manage it and at the end of the night you have a great night. It’s a sense of satisfaction that is unmatched for me.” More than anything, though, the real gift comes in those small moments they see or hear about at the table. A guest gets a plate, takes a bite, and does “a little happy dance in their feet,” Blake says. “It’s just exactly what you want,” he says. “To know your job is doing what it’s supposed to do. Just make people happy for a little bit.” Matheus adds that he hopes to open his own restaurant one day, that will most assuredly have French in it. He also knows what it should feel like: Ma Maison. “It means the house,” he says. “You feel comfortable. And that’s what we want you to feel.”