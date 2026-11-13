Lenox Hotel in Boston undergoes comprehensive room renovation, completing the final phase of a property-wide reimagining

The iconic Lenox Hotel in Boston’s Back Bay is preparing to complete the final project in its transformation and reimagining initiatives that began two years ago in honor of its 125th anniversary. Over that time, the hotel has marked this milestone anniversary with deep commitments to its guests and neighbors. The hotel now directly runs all three dining outlets after completing renovations and rebrands on each of them. It also upgraded and elevated the hotel lobby and created a spectacular new luxury suite, the Jeffrey Saunders Suite, named in honor of the late Jeffrey Saunders, former President of Saunders Hotel Group.

The final key to what amounts to a completely reenvisioned hotel is a comprehensive renovation across all remaining 210 guest rooms and corridors. The renovation will elevate the physical guest experience to match the spirit of the splendor and grandeur the property enjoyed when it first opened its doors at the turn of the 20th century, bringing the rooms up to the level of service The Lenox is known for. The notable wood-burning fireplaces will stay in the 54 rooms that have them.

The final phase of renovations begins on November 8th and is expected to be complete in early 2027, with a schedule set to seamlessly and gracefully accommodate guests on weekends for weddings through the end of 2026. The dining outlets, Willow & Ivy, The Irving at The Lenox, and Sweeney’s on Boylston, along with the private function spaces, will all continue to operate as usual. In 2026, Willow & Ivy was named Best Hotel Restaurant in New England by Boston Magazine.

“The Lenox stands as one of the few genuinely independent hotels in Boston, family-owned and independently operated for well over half a century. We are incredibly excited to put this final piece in place to elevate our guest experience. This renovation will add an entirely new level of comfort for our guests to enjoy,” said Daniel Donahue, President of Saunders Hotel Group. “With a combination of both classic and whimsical design touches reflecting the tranquility of the Boston Public Garden, the rooms will be unlike anything offered in Boston. Every aspect of the guest rooms and bathrooms will be transformed. With a focus on a residential design and a guest-centric approach, we can hardly wait for guests to experience the reinvigorated property.”

The reimagining spans every guest floor and introduces a series of updates designed to feel more design-focused and contemporary while maintaining the hotel’s signature character. Guest corridors will also be completely refreshed to set the tone for an updated arrival experience as guests step off the elevators.

Designed by a Bergmeyer team led by Louis Carter, the rooms will evoke the feeling of the Boston Public Garden and Boston’s celebrated Emerald Necklace green spaces. The firm also designed Willow & Ivy, and the restaurant’s touches of nature and horticultural details will carry through to the guest rooms. Every room will be completely overhauled, from furniture, carpeting, hardwood floors, and wall coverings to all-new bathrooms featuring more walk-in tiled and glass-enclosed showers.

New guest rooms will begin to be bookable in early 2027, with the full refresh complete in March 2027. The restaurants and hotel lobby will continue to operate as normal over the next several months.

Located at the corner of Boylston and Exeter Streets in the heart of Boston’s vibrant Back Bay, The Lenox Hotel is an independent luxury hotel priding itself on heartfelt hospitality. Built in 1900 by the owner of New York’s Waldorf-Astoria, this landmark hotel once stood as Boston’s tallest building at eleven stories high. Named in honor of Lady Sarah Lennox, a courtier of King George III, The Lenox boasts a rich history and timeless elegance. It sits just steps from the Boston Marathon finish line.

Acquired by the Saunders family in 1963 and still family owned, The Lenox offers 215 chic guest rooms and suites, blending classic luxury with modern amenities. Its three distinct food and beverage outlets and six meeting spaces—including the iconic Dome Room—make it a popular choice for meetings, weddings, and events. A highlight of the hotel is its Judy Garland Suite, named after the legendary singer who made The Lenox her home for three months in 1965.

For more information or to make a reservation, please visit lenoxhotel.com.