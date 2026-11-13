MassDOT to light Longfellow and Zakim bridges purple Nov. 19 for Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month

MassDOT (the Massachusetts Department of Transportation) will light several bridges throughout the state purple on Thursday, Nov. 19, in recognition of Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month, including both the Longfellow and the Leonard P. Zakim Bunker Hill Memorial bridges.

Besides the Longfellow Bridge, which spans the Charles River between Boston and Cambridge, and the Zakim Bridge, which spans the Charles River in Boston, other bridges that MassDOT will light purple on Nov. 19 for Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month include the Fore River Bridge, which spans the Weymouth Fore River between North Weymouth and Quincy; the Kenneth F. Burns Memorial Bridge, which crosses Lake Quinsigamond connecting Worcester and Shrewsbury; and the Charles M. Braga, Jr. Memorial Bridge, spanning the Taunton River between Fall River and Somerset.

According to recent studies, pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of any major cancer, remaining stagnant over the past three years at only13 percent. Pancreatic cancer is the second most deadly form of cancer in Massachusetts (it’s third nationally and forecast to become second by 2030). Over 70 percent of pancreatic cancer patients will die within the first year of their diagnosis, and approximately 88 percent of them die within five years.