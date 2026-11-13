The Rat PROBLEM IS OUT OF CONTROL

Dear Editor,

I have lived on Beacon Hill for many years but the rat infestation is now worse than ever. We have rat holes in our building’s front garden that neither baited boxes nor carbon monoxide seem to mitigate the problem. The rats are under cars, climbing onto car tires to escape from dogs, eating garden plants and without any fear of humans. In the October 22 meeting, City Councilor Flynn called for a rat Czar to be hired and held accountable for our City’s rat issue – Boston being amongst the 10 most rat-infested cities in America. At the meeting, residents spoke vociferously about trash being put out the night before for the nocturnal rodents to feast upon. (Yes, “feast” was the word most often used). Why are white lightweight kitchen bags permitted rather than steel bags? Barrels would be best but buildings don’t have the storage capability. Of significance, is that the City contract with Capital Waste Services has a 6 am scheduled pick up when most residents are still asleep. Why not change the city contract pick up time to 8 am and give violations for any overnight trash? Can the City not exercise their muscle to revise the next contract accordingly? Residents had many questions and were upset with the City’s lack of progress.

But I have an easier solution. Rats don’t jump. Merely ask the residents to hang their household / garbage bags from the street lamp poles with black nylon straps – available on Amazon at $20. apiece; each built with 6 strong hooks. Currently, we are implementing it on our block with full participation. We have 6 poles with hooks and they are all filled on trash nights. Capital Waste is effectively taking the bags – no rats scurrying over their feet, no dog urine soaked bags and no opened bags nor garbage left behind. So far, the solution has been successful here with total neighborly compliance and I welcome other blocks to try it -if so, maybe the City could use Beacon Hill as a pilot program?

Beverly Dammin