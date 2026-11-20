Upcoming BHCA Meetings

and Events:

Visit the Beacon Hill Civic Association website www.bhcivic.org or call the office (617-227-1922) for more information on any meetings or events.

Charles Street Beautification Initiative

The Beacon Hill Civic Association has partnered with Beacon Hill Property Management to keep Charles Street clean. They will be working every trash day after trash and recycling pick-up.

BHPM and the BHCA will continue to send 311 reports for trash put out too late for the Monday or Friday pick-up on Charles Street. Please help us by putting your trash and recycling out by 6am on trash days, securely and on time. Putting trash out the night before pick-up increases our rodent problem, so please do your part, wherever you live on the hill.