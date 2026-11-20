The Boston Planning & Development Agency board last week green-lit the city’s largest office-to-residential conversion project to date, which will transform an 11-story, block-long building at 31 St. James Ave. in the Back Bay into 476 residential units.

The Vanbarton Group, a New York-based real estate firm that specializes in office-to-residential redevelopment projects, intends to convert the ‘Park Square Building’ (a/k/a 140 Providence St.) into housing while maintaining 12,000 square feet of existing ground-floor restaurant space.

The proposal came in response to the city’s Downtown Conversion Pilot Program, which was launched in October 2023 to help facilitate the post-pandemic transformation of unutilized office space into new residential units.

In another matter, the BPDA board also approved a plan for the redevelopment of the former Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology (BFIT) campus in the South End into apartments, with ground-floor retail space.

Continuum Development is planning to build a project at 41 Berkeley St. comprising three components, including the Tremont Component which includes approximately 234 residential units and approximately 6,130 square feet of retail/restaurant space; the Franklin Union Component, which includes approximately 57 residential units and approximately 2,120 square feet of retail/restaurant space; and the Appleton Component, which includes approximately 21 residential units. Also, 93 parking spaces will be located in a below-grade garage.

In 2022, local developer Related Beal made an ill-fated pitch for a project on the same site comprising three separate components: an approximately 210,000 square-foot, 193-unit senior care facility to be operated by a national provider, Atria Senior Living, Inc., with ground-floor retail and accessory uses; the adaptive reuse of the Franklin Union building for residential purposes, including ground-floor retail and accessory uses; and an affordable residential building of approximately 20,000 square feet, with a 4,500 square-foot community space on its ground floor.