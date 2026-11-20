Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) Secretary Rebecca Tepper declared updated drought conditions across Massachusetts. The Southeast Region has improved from a Level 1 – Mild Drought to Normal Conditions, while the Northeast Region and Nantucket County have moved from a Level 2 – Significant Drought to a Level 1 – Mild Drought.

Current drought conditions are:

• Level 2 – Significant Drought: Cape Cod Region

• Level 1 – Mild Drought: Northeast Region, Nantucket County

During October, most of Massachusetts received approximately 2 inches of rain, roughly 2 to 3 inches below normal. Parts of Cape Cod, the Islands, and northwest Massachusetts received even less. Cape Cod remains in a Level 2 drought due to low groundwater levels. Groundwater typically takes longer to recover in this region because of its unique soil and geological conditions.

The Drought Management Task Force (DMTF) will continue monitoring conditions over the coming weeks to determine whether the recent rain will lead to lasting improvements.

As outlined in the Massachusetts Drought Management Plan, communities in Level 2 – Significant Drought and Level 1 – Mild Drought should continue taking steps to conserve water. Although the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority’s (MWRA) water supply system is not currently experiencing drought conditions, residents and businesses served by the MWRA are strongly encouraged to conserve water. Every effort to reduce water use helps preserve water resources and supports communities experiencing drought conditions across Massachusetts.

State agencies continue coordinating drought response efforts with federal and local partners, including municipal officials and local Boards of Health (BOH). Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) is providing technical assistance and outreach to communities affected by drought conditions.

Residents are encouraged to report dry environmental conditions and upload photos through the Massachusetts Water Impact Reporter to help the state monitor drought impacts in real time. Private well owners experiencing problems such as dry wells should contact their local Boards of Health, which are also asked to report local well conditions to the state.

Additional information, including drought FAQs, water conservation guidance, and resources for private well owners, is available online.

Below are actions communities and individuals living and working within Level 2 – Significant Drought and Level 1 – Mild Drought Regions can take, including those utilizing a private well. Residents and businesses are strongly encouraged to check with their local water system for any additional restrictions, as some communities may face more severe local water supply conditions.

For Regions in Level 2 –

Significant Drought

Residents and Businesses:

• Minimize overall water use;

• Follow local water use restrictions;

• Fix indoor leaks, such as from toilets, faucets, and showers, which result in more than 60 percent of indoor use; and,

• For larger buildings and businesses, conduct water audits to identify areas of leaks and potential water conservation opportunities.

Immediate Steps for Local Governments:

• Limit or prohibit washing of hard surfaces (sidewalks, patios, driveways, siding), personal vehicle or boat washing; and,

• Establish water-use reduction targets for all water users, identify top water users and conduct targeted outreach to help curb their use.

Short- and Medium-Term Steps for Local Governments:

• Establish a year-round water conservation program that includes public education and communication, taking advantage of the state’s library of outreach materials;

• Provide timely information to local residents and businesses;

• Implement or establish drought surcharge or seasonal water rates;

• Check emergency inter-connections for water supply; and,

• Develop or refine a local drought management plan using guidance outlined in the state Drought Management Plan.

For Regions in Level 1 –

Mild Drought

Residents and Businesses:

• Minimize overall water use;

• Fix indoor leaks, such as from toilets, faucets, and showers, which result in more than 60 percent of indoor use;

• For larger buildings and businesses, conduct water audits to identify areas of leaks and potential water conservation opportunities;

• Consider installing a rain barrel to harvest rainwater for outdoor watering.

Communities/Municipalities:

• Establish a year-round water conservation program that includes public education and communication, taking advantage of the state’s library of outreach materials;

• Provide timely drought and water conservation information to residents and businesses;

• Check emergency inter-connections for water supply; and,

• Develop or refine a local drought management plan using guidance outlined in the state Drought Management Plan.

The DMTF will meet again on Monday, December 7 at 1 PM. For further information on water conservation and what residents can do, visit the EEA’s drought and water conservation pages.