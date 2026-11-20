It’s difficult today to imagine the Boston Common, Public Garden, and Commonwealth Avenue Mall on the verge of ruin, but by 1970, decades of decline had left all three parks in perilous condition.

The Public Garden’s fences were broken or missing, and its benches and lights were damaged. Trees throughout the three parks were being lost at an alarming rate due to Dutch elm disease. Years of underfunding, neglect, and vandalism had also taken their toll.

The decline of the three city parks wasn’t remedied overnight, however, with the implementation of some grand plan or due to an infusion of funding. Instead, a handful of neighbors who cared enough to be proactive in the parks’ upkeep assumed the reins.

In 1969, a core group of neighbors and civic leaders gathered to discuss the rapidly deteriorating condition of the Public Garden. They soon formed the fledgling group that would become the Friends of the Public Garden.

Among the members of this ad hoc organization were Laura Dwight, Stella Trafford, and Polly Wakefield. They asked a Beacon Hill schoolteacher named Henry Lee to serve as the new group’s volunteer president. Henry agreed and went on to serve in that role for the next 41 years.

Henry was always adamant, however, that he didn’t deserve sole credit for what the Friends would accomplish over subsequent years. As his successor and the Friends’ former longtime President, Liz Vizza, recalled after his death in August of 2024, Henry always insisted it wasn’t “just” him but a “group effort” instead.

In 1970, the fledgling nonprofit organization opposed a massive development proposed for Park Plaza, which threatened to cast damaging shadows over the Common and Public Garden. The would-be developer eventually abandoned their plans in December of 1977, largely due to the continuing resistance their plan faced from the Friends.

Meanwhile, the Friends would go on on to raise private funds to supplement public investments while gaining expertise in fields such as tree care, horticulture, sculpture, and historic preservation. Over decades of partnership with the City of Boston, the group has helped restore the once-neglected parks as three crowned jewels of the city’s park system.

And through the Henry Lee Fund for Boston Parks, the Friends now extends its initial reach beyond the three parks by putting modest grants directly into the hands of the residents and community groups that work to care for greenspaces in their own neighborhoods.

Henry understood, perhaps above all else, that public parks belong to everyone, and caring for them is a shared responsibility.

“From their very beginnings, public participation has been what saved these parks,” said Henry in June 2024, when the Friends gathered on Boston Common to celebrate his 99th birthday, as well as to launch the Henry Lee Fund for Boston Parks in his honor.

Since its launch, the Henry Lee Fund has awarded more than $84,000 to 18 projects citywide, supporting initiatives that include healthier trees and pollinator habitats, seating, accessibility, public art, and other practical improvements to neighborhood greenspaces.

WE Tree Boston, a grassroots nonprofit devoted to planting new trees and nurturing mature trees in the city, was one of the Henry Lee Fund’s eight original awardees.

The group was founded by West End resident Cathy Griffin and her husband, Tom Griffin, with the self-described goal of “learning how to partner with neighbors, landowners, universities, private companies, and the city and state to make Boston ‘greener’ one tree at a time.”

WE Tree Boston launched its efforts by planting 75 new trees along the Thoreau Path in the West End, but as the Griffins both pointed out, the greatest benefit of receiving “unrestricted” grants, like the one from the Henry Lee Fund, is that it allows for the protection and preservation of older trees in the city.

Older trees, which can take as long as 20 to 30 years to mature, provide the some of the greatest benefits, such as mitigating floods and limiting the release of carbon. But too often planting newer trees in the city is prioritized over caring for old ones, with grants sometimes earmarked specifically for the planting and care of new trees, according to the Griffins.

The grant WE Tree Boston received from the Henry Lee Fund helped support some of the cost of the group’s tree work on Thoreau Path, which included the pruning of more than 20 trees, each over 50 feet tall; the planting of 10 new seedlings; and the treatment of more than 30 new seedlings with an enriching mulch.

At Adams-King Playground in Dorchester, volunteers from the Saint Marks Area Civic Association are enhancing a community-created pollinator garden by adding native plants, educational features, and improvements to ensure the garden’s longevity.

Meanwhile, at Old North Church, a garden originally established by church members and North End neighbors more than 30 years ago is being revitalized as part of a broader effort to improve accessibility across the historic campus.

“The Henry Lee Fund is dedicated to championing the vision of neighbors who care deeply about their public greenspaces,” said Liza Meyer, President of the Friends of the Public Garden.

While a $5,000 grant won’t rebuild a park, it can provide a neighborhood group with the resources to plant trees, to restore an existing garden, or to improve an open space for the community

The Friends has set a $2 million goal to endow the Henry Lee Fund to ensure that this work can continue year after year and benefit dozens more neighborhood greenspaces across the city. More than two-thirds of this goal has already been met as the Friends strive to raise the remaining funds.

As Henry reminded those on hand at the launch event for the fund established in his honor, the Friends organization was initially launched with just $200 – including $100 that he himself contributed.

Reflecting on the dramatic transformation that had taken place in the Boston Common, Commonwealth Avenue Mall, and Public Garden over a half century, Henry praised the Boston Parks & Recreation Department for doing what he described as “a splendid job with these parks.”

But Henry also cautioned against complacency, emphasizing that the work of park stewardship is never truly finished.