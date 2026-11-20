A political newcomer will attempt to unseat incumbent District 2 City Councilor from his long-held seat in next year’s election, according to published reports.

Rachel Pearson, a nonprofit leader and substitute teacher who has lived in South Boston with her family for the past 12 years, officially launched her campaign before around 150 supporters on Nov. 12 at a South Boston bar.

Besides filling in as a substitute teacher at the Oliver Hazard Perry School, a K-8 Boston Public School located in South Boston, Pearson formerly served as president of the South Boston MOMS Club, a community nonprofit. She currently serves as vice chair of the board of directors for South Boston-based Julie’s Family Learning Program.