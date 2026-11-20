Special to the Times

The Owl’s Nest Resort and New Hampshire based nonprofit Nourish New England is proud to announce that the second annual New Hampshire World Christmas Market (NHWCM) will take place on Saturday, December 12 from 11AM-6PM and Sunday, December 13 from 11AM-4PM.

This all-volunteer initiative was created to bring international holiday traditions to New Hampshire, while also supporting charitable efforts across the region. Inspired by the historic Christmas markets of Europe, the New Hampshire World Christmas Market brings together more than 80 local food vendors and artisans for a festive holiday shopping experience with a worldly flair. Attendees can explore award-winning local foods and unique handmade goods, including Christmas gifts, ornaments, artwork, woodcrafts, jewelry, candles, soaps, and more. There is also live music, a Kids’ Zone, as well as a photo experience with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Tickets are $10 for general admission with and kids 12 and under enter for free. Tickets are available for purchase at www.NHWorldChristmasMarket.com.

With many ski resorts less than 30 minutes away, the market’s location at Owl’s Nest Resort also provides a wonderful opportunity for attendees to plan a weekend getaway while in the area. Room rates and packages for the Owl’s Nest can be found here: NH World Christmas Market 2026 | Owl’s Nest Resort .

Proceeds from the market will go toward Nourish New England’s charitable contributions to food and beverage industry programs, food pantries, soup kitchens, volunteer and service opportunities, and outreach to lesser served communities. Attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food and necessity donations to the market.

“We’re incredibly grateful that last year’s inaugural market received such overwhelming support from the community,” said Nourish New England’s CEO Phil Meyer. “We were able to immediately donate over $13,000 to local organizations and families, as well as approximately $2,500 worth of food and necessities collected from the drive. With the support of sponsors, attendees, vendors, and of course our volunteers, we hope proceeds from this year’s market will enable us to help even more people.”

More information about the market, as well as volunteer and sponsorship opportunities, can be found at www.NHWorldChristmasMarket.com.

Nourish New England is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization working to unite regions, expand knowledge and awareness, and celebrate global traditions through the joy of food and beverage culture in New England. They aim to enhance public understanding and appreciation of diverse cultures, foster economic growth, promote learning, and create an inclusive environment where people from all backgrounds can come together and enjoy. Nourish New England’s fundraising efforts support other nonprofit organizations and charitable activities such as, but not limited to, food banks, soup kitchens, and cultural and youth organizations. More information can be found at www.nourishne.org.