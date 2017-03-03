Police Briefs 02-28-2017

BEACON HILL BEAT

From Boston Police Area A-1

Larceny from Motor Vehicle

02/14/17 – A victim reported she parked her 2011 Subaru Forrester at Mugar Way and Mt. Vernon Street at around 3 p.m. on Feb. 13, but when she returned at about 6 p.m. the next day, the passenger’s side window was broken and a tote bag, purse and personal belongings were removed from the vehicle.

Vandalism

02/15/17 – At approximately 1:27 a.m., a female suspect was arrested for spray-painting graffiti on a 2013 Isuzu pickup truck parked in Park Square.

A witness observed the suspect, who was accompanied by four other females and a male, take out the spray cans and “tag” the driver’s side of the truck.

Officers caught up with the group at Arlington and Piedmont streets, and the suspect was found in possession of the cans.

Larceny

02/19/17 – Three female victims placed their purses under a bench at the Frog Pond at the Boston Common on the Beacon Street side and went skating. When they returned to retrieve their belongings at about 12:38 a.m., it was all missing. The bags contained wallets, U.S. currency, bank/credit cards, sunglasses, eyeglasses and cosmetics, as well as their identification and personal papers.

A male suspect was caught on the Frog Pond surveillance camera stealing the property. Detectives are investigating the incident.