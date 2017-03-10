MFAC Receives Great Donation from Cheers Owner Kershaw

Photos by Joe Prezioso

Cheers owner Thomas A. Kershaw recently donated $10,000 to Mascots for a Cure (MFAC) through his Cheers for Children Program. MFAC was on hand with two mascots and some twist and shout music to accept the check.

MFAC is teaming up with hundreds of mascots for a cross country fundraising tour to create awareness about their mission to crush childhood cancer with 36 cities in 48 days, including Boston.

MFAC is partnering with the American Cancer Society, Coaches vs. Cancer, Princess Lacey’s Legacy, Shoe Carnival and mascots from collegiate and professional athletic teams for a massive, national tour to bring hope, joy and love to children and their families battling pediatric cancer. MFAC is orchestrating this 36-city fundraising drive from New England to the South, through the Midwest and the Northwest to raise awareness and funds to fight this devastating disease.

“We’re visiting 36 U.S. cities because the number 36 represents the number of children diagnosed with cancer every day,” said MFAC CEO & Founder Derek Zinser, who has enlisted the help of 250 mascots from around the country for this unprecedented endeavor. Along the way, Derek and his furry friends will be visiting children’s hospitals, universities, high schools and rotary clubs.

“Using the power of mascots, we will foster laughter and positive memories during a difficult time,” said Zinser.