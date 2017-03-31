Esplanade Association Scheduled to Hold 5K Sunset Run on May 18

The Charles River Esplanade will be the place to be for athletic feats and doggie treats at the Esplanade 5K Sunset Run on Thursday evening, May 18, 2017 at 6:30 pm. Presented by the Esplanade Association, the 100% privately funded friends group for the Charles River Esplanade, the 5K race (3.2 miles) will be open to runners of all abilities and include prizes, giveaways, and more. Rain or shine, it will start and end at Fiedler Field and loop along the Boston side of the Charles River Esplanade, allowing runners to enjoy the spectacular beauty of the park at sunset with their friends, families and canine companions. This is one of the very few road races in the Boston area that participants are invited to run with their dogs. The race will be limited to 300 participants so those interested are encouraged to register early at racemenu.com/Esplanade5K. The $50 registration fee includes a t-shirt.

Proceeds from the Esplanade 5K will support the final phase of the Esplanade Association’s restoration of the historic Lotta Fountain. This well-beloved landmark provided respite and water to thirsty dogs using the Esplanade pathways for many years before it fell in a state of disrepair. The Lotta Fountain is expected to reopen, for dogs and their owners to enjoy, with a formal ribbon cutting ceremony this May.

The Esplanade Association runs a number of other projects and programs including plantings and maintenance in the Park, a new rain garden, free fitness programming throughout the summer, and the Children in the Park program — which brings children from underinvested neighborhoods to the Esplanade to enjoy active play. The Esplanade 5K Sunset Run would not be possible without the generous support from the following sponsors: Wayfair, Stop & Shop, b.good and Pawsh Dog Boutique and Salon.

The Esplanade Association is an independent nonprofit organization that works to revitalize and enhance the Charles River Esplanade, sustain natural green space, and provide educational, cultural and recreational programs for everyone. Working in collaboration with the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation, the Esplanade Association is dedicated to enhancing the experiences of the millions of visitors who enjoy Boston’s iconic riverside green space. (www.esplanadeassociation.org)