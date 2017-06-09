MassGeneral Hospital for Children Previews ‘Storybook Ball’

On May 24, MassGeneral Hospital for Children hosted a special reception previewing this fall’s “Storybook Ball” and its fundraising mission at The Paul S. Russell, MD, Museum of Medical History and Innovation.

Dr. Wayne Shreffler, chief of pediatric allergy and Iimmunology and director of the MGHfC Food Allergy Center, and Dr. Qian Yuan, associate pediatrician of the MGHfC Food Allergy Center, spoke about this year’s clinical focus: food allergies.

This year’s theme was also announced: “Beauty and the Beast,” which will be brought to life by longtime partner Rafanelli Events.

Later this year, the “Storybook Ball” will celebrate its 18th year of supporting pediatric care at MGHfC on Saturday, Oct. 14, at The Castle. The 2017 “Storybook Ball” will showcase the transformational initiatives at the MGHfC Food Allergy Center, where cutting-edge research and evidence-based, multidisciplinary practice are utilized to provide the best possible care to patients. Since 2000, the Storybook Ball has raised more than $24 million for research initiatives and patient care programs at MGHfC.

For more information about MGHfC and the Ball, visit www.storybookball.org.