Police Briefs 12-04-2018

Beacon Hill Beat

From Boston Police Area A-1

Aggravated Assault and Battery

11/26/18 – A victim reported as she was walking through the Public Garden in the area of Beacon and Arlington streets at about 4:03 p.m., she was shoved and her phone was grabbed out of her hand.

The victim stated she confronted a group of four kids for smoking marijuana in the park, at which one male suspect pushed her and threw the victim’s phone over the fence onto Beacon Street.

The suspects fled on foot, and officers recovered the phone intact and with no damage in the street.