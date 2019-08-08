12th Annual Boston GreenFest and TechExpo Set for August 16-18

Foundation for a Green Future is excited to announce that this year’s signature event, the 12th Annual Boston GreenFest & TechExpo, will be held on August 16-18, 2019 at Rose Kennedy Greenway, Long Wharf, and Hennessy’s Upstairs.

“Boston GreenFest spans age, culture, and industry with the goal of creating solutions to environmental issues at hand, through the arts and innovation,” said Governor Charles D. Baker. As the largest environmental festival in the Northeast, the 12th Annual Boston GreenFest and TechExpo offers New England an experience not found anywhere else. With the wide range of activities and exhibits, the 12th Annual Boston GreenFest and TechExpo is a showcase modeling sustainable opportunities for families, neighborhoods, and workplaces to emulate and make their own.

This three-day celebration is filled with exhibits, fun activities, EcoRide and Drive, EcoFashion, music, dance, robots, healthy food, eco-vendors, gardening, and DIY workshops along with a Green TechExpo and Smart City Pavilion. The Green TechExpo will let visitors experience new green technologies developed by up-and-coming startups throughout the day on Saturday, August 17. The Boston Green FilmFest will feature some very compelling environmental documentaries of our time including STRAWS, Home, Terra, and Paris to Pittsburgh. The Smart City Pavilion will give festival-goers the chance to explore technologies that will bring our city fully into the 21st century in a sustainable way.

With more than 100 interactive exhibits, attendees will have the opportunity to meet people from across the globe who are teaming up to work towards a greener world.

For more information on the 12th Annual Boston GreenFest and TechExpo, please visit www.bostongreenfest.org. To register to be an exhibitor at the festival or Green TechExpo [email protected]fest.org.

The Foundation for a Green Future is a multicultural 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing opportunities to neighborhoods and communities to build an environmentally friendly world by bringing nature into our urban spaces and our lives.