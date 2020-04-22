News Scampo Chef and Owner Shows Her Appreciation for MGH by Beacon Hill Times Staff • April 22, 2020 • 0 Comments On Monday, April 20, Lydia Shire, Chef and Owner of Scampo, prepared over 50 lunches for frontline workers at Massachusetts General Hospital to show gratitude towards her Beacon Hill neighbors. Shire donated the lunches in collaboration with her good friend Leigh Nali, whose fiancée is a nurse in the ICU at MGH. Shire and her staff prepared a delicious boxed lunch of lobster rolls, homemade curried chicken salad, freshly baked white chocolate and macadamia nut cookies, and chips. Also included in each box was a $25 gift card to Scampo to be used when the restaurant reopens.