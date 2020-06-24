MWRA Annual Water Quality Report Is in the Mail

Throughout the month of June, the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority will be mailing its Annual Water Quality Report to every household in its service area.

The report also ensures that the water system meets every federal and state drinking water standard.

“Of course coronavirus is first and foremost on everyone’s mind this year. While this report looks back on water quality results from 2019, I want to assure you that your drinking water does not contain or carry the virus and that your water quality remains as excellent,” said MWRA’s Executive Director Fred Laskey. “The dedicated women and men who run this critical water system have been hard at work throughout the pandemic – protecting the watersheds, running the treatment plants, taking samples every day and performing maintenance.”

The report is distributed to over 850,000 homes in the MWRA service area as required under the federal Safe Drinking Water Act. Community-specific inserts also provide information about municipal water systems.

The report is also available on-line and a Spanish language version will be available soon. A larger- print version is available upon request.

For more information, please visit MWRA’s website at www.mwra.com or call 617-242-5323.