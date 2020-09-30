Beacon Hill Art Walk Returns Oct. 3-4 as Online Art Sale

Special to the Times

The Beacon Hill Art Walk is moving to the fall with a special online format.

For health and safety reasons the event cannot be held in person, so artists have gathered some of their favorite works from the past year for a two-day art sale. The event will take place Saturday, Oct. 3, and Sunday, Oct. 4, at http://beaconhillartwalk.com/, and the website will go live Saturday, Oct. 3. at 9 a.m.

Each of the artists selected to participate in this year’s event will submit 20 pieces of work to the sale. There will be a wide selection of one-of-a-kind works from painters, sculptors, photographers, jewelry makers, illustrators and more.

“These artists really need our support right now,” said Jen Matson, a Beacon Hill Art Walk organizer. “COVID has had a profound effect on Boston-area artists. Not just in terms of lost revenue, but many have struggled to remain inspired and creative in a time of isolation.”

The Beacon Hill Art Walk normally takes place on the first Sunday of June throughout the nooks and crannies of Beacon Hill’s North Slope.

Residents open up their private gardens, alleyways, and courtyards and allow artists to display and sell their artwork. It is a chance for visitors to tour the private spaces of Beacon Hill while viewing original, handmade artwork. Thousands of people attend each year. It is a free popular event in the neighborhood, with a festive atmosphere and volunteer musicians playing in various gardens throughout the day. Around 100 artists usually participate, with a variety of styles, media, and subject matter. Visitors enjoy a unique atmosphere boasting bursts of colors at the background sound of live classical, klezmer, and folk music playing in various gardens throughout the day. Organizers hope to welcome everyone back to Beacon Hill in the summer of 2021.

This program is supported in part by a grant from the Boston Cultural Council, a local agency, which is funded by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, and administered by the Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture.