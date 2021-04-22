Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Please give to the BHCA Annual Appeal!

Donors to the BHCA Annual Appeal, whose donations are received by today, April 22, will have their names listed in our Annual Report. We depend on your generosity to continue our important work. To make a donation, please visit bhcivic.org, or call our office at 617-227-1922. We thank those who have already responded!

Signs of hope – This corner of the Esplanade is blooming with yellow daffodils, planted last fall by BHCA volunteers.

Celebrate Earth Day every day!

To celebrate Earth Day, here are some of the most impactful ways to become more sustainable:

1. Start composting! There are many curb-side recycling companies that will pick up right outside your front door on Beacon Hill. Once you start, you’ll be amazed at how much of what you throw away can actually be composted.

2. Switch to 100% renewable energy. Earlier this year, Boston implemented their Community Choice Energy program through Eversouce. Opt in to the 100% renewable energy option easily with their online form with no delay in service.

3. Skip the car and walk bike, or take the T. Especially now with the gorgeous spring weather, get outside and get moving! There are protected bike lanes and Blue Bike stations around downtown to get you to your destination safely.

4. Eat a more vegan or vegetarian diet. Eating less meat and fish doesn’t only have a positive impact on your health, it’s one of the biggest impacts you can make for the planet! With the abundance of available plant based proteins out on the market today, it’s a breeze to make the switch.

5. Skip single-use plastics. Plastic pollution is a serious global problem, and single-use plastics aren’t just an oxymoron, they’re the heart of the problem! Whenever you can, skip the disposables and opt for the reusables!

Be on the lookout for more sustainable tips from our committees in the BHCA Community Corner!

Let’s Keep our

Neighborhood Clean!

We are receiving multiple reports of increased litter on the sidewalks and dog waste bags strewn on our streets, sidewalks, and tree pits.

Please secure your trash properly and put it out on the morning of pick-up. This allows less time for exposure to rodents or opening of bags by others. If you see litter left behind on trash day, please report it to 311 via the 311 mobile app (sending a photo is best), by emailing [email protected], or by calling 311.

If you own or take care of a dog, please be neighborly and responsible – clean up after your pet and dispose of its waste in a trash can.

Upcoming BHCA Meetings *

Events Committee – Tuesday, April 27th at 6pm (virtual)

Young Friends Social – Wednesday, April 28th at 6pm (at the Esplanade – weather permitting – call the office for details)

Save the Date – Beacon Hill Civic Association Annual Meeting of Members

Monday, May 17th at 6pm via Zoom

Topic: “Wells, Privies, and Diverse Histories: The Archaeology of Beacon Hill”. * Email us at [email protected] or call the office (617-227-1922) for joining instructions or additional information on any of these meetings and events.