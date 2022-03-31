Sandra Gilpatrick, April Guest Speaker at BHWF

By Ariana Hanley

The Beacon Hill Women’s Forum is excited to announce Sandra Gilpatrick as the April Forum speaker! Mark your calendar for April 12, as this is a speaker you definitely will not want to miss! Sandra Gilpatrick, a CFP® professional, Certified Divorce Financial Analyst, and Wealth Consultant, will share her successes in helping woman organize and understand their financial lives. As an investment professional with over 23 years of experience, Sandra has helped many woman feel comfortable with their financial decisions and achieve their many long term goals. Not only is Sandra a resident of Beacon Hill with her husband, George, and son, Lachlan, but she was President of the Beacon Hill Women’s Forum for the 2016-2018 season and is currently the 2022 Chair of the Beacon Hill Garden Club Hidden Garden Tour. We are delighted to welcome Sandra for our April Forum at the Hampshire House!

Please register for the Forum online at www.beaconhillwomensforum.org. The cocktail hour will commence at 6pm, followed by our speaker at 7pm. We look forward to seeing all of our wonderful members and neighbors in person April 12!

The Beacon Hill Women’s Forum is a nonprofit organization established to help bring women in and around Beacon Hill together to form a close community of support and inspiration. We welcome a speaker, always a woman with a unique, formidable story to tell, to our monthly Forums which meet on the second Tuesday of the month from 6pm to 8pm at The Hampshire House (6pm cocktail/social hour, followed by the program starting at 7pm sharp). Visit The Beacon Hill Women’s Forum website to learn more about our membership options. www.beaconhillwomensforum.org.