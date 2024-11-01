Neighborhood Roundup

Memorial service for Henry Lee set for Nov. 1 at King’s Chapel

A memorial service for Henry Lee has been set for Friday, Nov. 1, at 11 a.m. at King’s Chapel at 58 Tremont St. Lee, who helped establish the Friends of the Public Garden, died on Aug. 12 at age 99.

WECA meeting set for Nov. 14 at Amy Lowell Apartments

The West End Civic Association (WECA) will meet on Thursday, Nov. 14, at 6 p.m. in the Community Room of Amy Lowell Apartments at 65 Martha Road.

Guests for the meeting will be City Council President and Councilor-at-Large Ruthzee Louijeune and Councilor-at-Large Julia Mejia

All West End residents are welcome. Masks are encouraged.

Emerald Necklace Conservancy’s Winter Clothing Drive starts Nov. 4

Since 2021, the Emerald Necklace Conservancy has collected over 2,000 items of cold-weather gear for Action for Boston Community Development (ABCD) – a nonprofit human services organization that each year provides more than 100,000 low-income residents in the Greater Boston region with the tools and resources needed to transition from poverty to stability and from stability to success.

Please donate a new or lightly used winter clothing to help keep the community warm in this season of giving. Items to donate include coats and jackets, sweaters, boots, hats, mittens and gloves, scarves, blankets snowpants and snow bibs, and warm socks.

Donations are accepted between Nov. 4 until Dec. 2 at the following locations: Shattuck Visitor Center, 125 The Fenway, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; James Michael Curley House – 350 Jamaicaway, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; REI, 401 Park Drive, Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to – 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; City Feed & Supply, 66 Boylston St., Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and City Feed & Supply – 672 Centre St., Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 8 am. to 8 p.m.

Nancy Pelosi and Barney Frank dine at Scampo

Two political heavyweights, Nancy Pelosi and Barney Frank, reportedly dined together at Scampo last week. Pelosi enjoyed Scampo’s popular duck while Frank had bolognaise. They shared a Lobster Pizza.

Line Dance Classes at the West End Branch Library

The City of Boston’s Age Strong Commission has once again partnered with Boston Rhythm Riders to bring line dance classes to the West End Branch of the Boston Public Library on Cambridge Street. Classes for adults 60 and over will be held every Saturday until Nov. 9 from 10 to 11 a.m.

Contact Wesley Fiorentino at [email protected] to register, or call 617-523-3957 for more information.

Free lessons in American Mahjong offered at West End Branch Library

The Friends of the West End Library will be offering lessons in American Mahjong to new and experienced players at no cost.

The group meets on Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m., on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month in the Community Room of the West End Branch Library, 151 Cambridge St.

To sign up or for more information, email Audrey Tedeman ([email protected]) or Julia Forbes ([email protected]).