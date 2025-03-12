Bar Enza Announces Chef Change with Iconic Culinary Leader Taking The Helm

Special to the Times

Chef Lydia Shire, one of the country’s most iconic female chefs, will join the Bar Enza team. Shire, a national treasure who has been an integral part of Boston’s dining scene for the past 50 years, will serve as Culinary Director at Bar Enza while also continuing her role as Chef/Co-Owner at Scampo.

This is a sort of homecoming for Shire who previously worked in Harvard Square at Harvest Restaurant in the 1970’s which is where she became close friends with another female culinary icon, Julia Child. Shire has been a trailblazer in the restaurant industry and some of her accomplishments include being named first female Executive Chef of a Four Seasons Hotel; first female chef to win the James Beard Award; “One of America’s Top Ten Chefs” by Food & Wine Magazine; and the first female chef to own the formerly male-only dining institution, Locke Ober. The legendary Shire has been a mentor to dozens of chefs across the country who have worked under her guidance and gone on to become some of the country’s most esteemed chefs and restaurateurs.

Bar Enza, a collaboration between the Lyons Group and the Charles Hotel opened as a vivacious Italian dining destination four years ago and focuses on well-sourced local ingredients, exceptional imported Italian products, and well-informed service staff. Shire will continue to elevate the Bar Enza experience and oversee the menu additions and puts her signature cooking techniques on it when she steps into her new role.

Shire will continue her role as Chef/Co-Owner at Scampo, while working with the Bar Enza team. Shire will be taking over for noted chef Tony Susi who has served as Bar Enza Executive Chef for the past two years.

Bar Enza is open for dinner Monday through Saturday and is located in Harvard Square inside the Charles Hotel at 1 Bennett Street in Cambridge, MA. It has an expansive bar and lounge area, a stunning dining room, a private function space, and a heated and covered patio. Bar Enza is part of the Lyons Group which also oversees more than two dozen restaurants and hospitality venues across MA, including Sonsie, Scampo, Rochambeau, Summer Shack and most of Lansdowne Street. To for more information on Bar Enza, follow along on social media at @barenzacambridge or log onto www.bar-enza.com.