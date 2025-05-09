Wu announces return of UnCommon Corner and beer garden on Boston Common

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department announced the return of the popular outdoor performance venue and beer garden on Boston Common for its third consecutive year. This season, the City is proud to continue its partnership with Emerson College’s UnCommon Corner, featuring daily entertainment including live music and performances. Harpoon Brewery will return as the beverage supplier and for the first time El Jefe’s Taqueria will serve as the food vendor. The performance venue and beer garden reopened on Friday. Activating this key downtown space and historic park builds on Mayor Wu’s commitment to making Boston a family friendly city with vibrant and safe community places to gather.

“We’re excited to see the return of the UnCommon Corner performance venue and beer garden on one of Boston’s most beloved public spaces, and this summer we’re adding a new food vendor for our residents to enjoy,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “The City is proud to partner with Emerson College and two local businesses, Harpoon Brewery and El Jefe’s, to bring joy and vibrancy to Downtown Boston.”

Located at the corner of Tremont and Boylston Streets, the UnCommon Corner includes the UnCommon Stage, the Harpoon Beer Garden, and a menu by El Jefe’s Taqueria, bringing free live performances, local businesses, and vibrant energy to the country’s oldest public park. The vendors were selected through a competitive public Request for Proposals (RFP) process aimed at providing high-quality, locally-rooted service in support of Mayor Wu’s ongoing work to revitalize Downtown Boston.

This partnership with Emerson College directly supports goals outlined in the Boston Common Master Plan by activating underutilized space at the edges of the park, enhancing visitor experience, and better connecting the park to Downtown. By building on the success of the last two years of activation, this year’s venue will continue to serve as a hub for gathering, relaxation, and artistic expression.

“The UnCommon Stage and Harpoon Beer Garden are a great example of how we can activate our parks to serve residents and visitors alike,” said Chief Climate Officer and Interim Boston Parks Commissioner Brian Swett. “We’re excited to welcome our partners this season and thrilled that revenue from the activation will continue to go toward supporting our free recreational programs for youth and adults citywide.”

“I am happy to welcome back Harpoon Beer Garden to the Uncommon Corner on the Boston Common this summer for another season of music, games & entertainment,” said State Representative Jay Livingstone.

“I’m thrilled that the Boston Common will be activated again this year with this vibrant partnership with Emerson College, giving both residents and visitors a reason to gather, and continue to offer talented local performers on the UnCommon Stage a space to share their gifts with the City! Harpoon Brewery and El Jefe’s will add a special amenity for visitors and residents alike. Win win win,” said City Councilor Sharon Durkan.

The 5,000 square foot performance space, designed by Elkus Manfredi Architects, will feature daily entertainment and programming at the Emerson College UnCommon Stage. The diverse programming ranges from local musicians and Emerson’s WERS 88.9 broadcasts, to live music performances, and interactive, family-friendly programs. The stage at the UnCommon Corner will feature programming by Community Curators, including legendary organizations and individuals like BAMS Fest, Ágora Cultural Architects, Departure Arts, Maria Hendricks, HipStory, among others.

“Emerson is proud to kick off another season of the UnCommon Corner, an outdoor space that brings local entertainment, food, and culture to life in the heart of Boston,” said Emerson President Jay Bernhardt. “This initiative reflects Emerson’s ongoing commitment to the arts, community engagement, and the creative spirit of our community. We’re grateful to work again with the City of Boston and Harpoon Brewery on this exciting private-public partnership.”

The UnCommon Corner is open to all ages from noon to 9:00 p.m, Tuesday through Sunday, weather permitting. Entertainment and performance details, operating hours, and menus can be found via the Emerson College UnCommon Corner website.

Information about the Harpoon Beer Garden, beverage, food, and opening schedule can be found on the Harpoon Brewery website.