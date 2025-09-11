A Cursed Brick and Unsolved Mystery Await You at Old North Church

Special to the Times

This fall, the Old North Church Historic Site will open the doors to one of Boston’s most spine-chilling, little-known artifacts —the infamous cursed brick, now on display in the church’s historic crypt. This eerie relic, accompanied by a mysterious note and shrouded in unanswered questions, is the latest addition to the After-Hours Crypt Tours, which begin September 18 and run through Halloween weekend.

Earlier this year, Old North Church received an unexpected package postmarked from San Jose, Calif., with no return address. Inside, a single brick, wrapped carefully in plastic, and a brief, cryptic note that read: “My husband took this from the crypt. We have had a string of bad luck and we want to return the brick.”

The note raises unsettling questions: Why did the couple take the brick in the first place? What kind of bad luck followed them? And most intriguingly—did the brick’s return end their misfortune?

A video sharing the brick’s story can be seen here. Since its return, the brick has been on display in the crypt, placed on a pedestal with the note for visitors to contemplate during their tours. The object, along with its mysterious backstory, has become a curious point of interest, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the already fascinating crypt.

But the mystery doesn’t end there. After the brick was returned, something strange happened: the lights in the crypt mysteriously stopped working. The breaker did not trip. Though the electrical issue was quickly resolved, the unusual timing left many wondering if the supernatural connection between the brick and the church’s crypt might be more than just coincidence.

This fall, the cursed brick and its tale of bad luck will be front and center during the After-Hours Crypt Tours. These 45-minute guided tours take visitors into the heart of Boston’s oldest surviving church, offering a glimpse into the lives and stories of over 1,100 individuals buried in the crypt, including important figures from the Revolutionary War like Captain Samuel Nicholson and Major John Pitcairn.

The crypt, with its dimly lit corridors and narrow spaces, houses 37 brick tombs—some sealed with slate or wooden doors—that have remained undisturbed for nearly 300 years. While the crypt is a fascinating historical site, the new cursed brick adds an eerie, supernatural element for those seeking a truly spine-tingling experience this spooky season.

After-Hours Crypt Tours will be available Thursday through Saturday nights starting on September 18. Beginning on October 16, tours will run nightly through November 1. Tours are offered at 5:30 and 6:15 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person. Due to the narrow, confined spaces of the crypt, tours are not wheelchair or stroller accessible.

Visitors should be prepared for a slightly eerie and definitely unforgettable experience. Old North Church is an active place of worship, and visitors are asked to respect the sacred space during their visit.

The brave souls who dare to explore the crypt can learn more and purchase tickets to reserve their spots today: https://www.oldnorth.com/admission-pricing/

