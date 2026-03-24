West End couple’s pet sitting-and-walking service continues to grow

Grace and Nick’s growing pet sitting-and-walking service got its start through a chance opportunity in May of 2024, when the West End couple stepped in to help a friend working as a dog sitter via the Rover pet-care app who wasn’t available to help out a regular client one weekend.

Grace Begin, age 22, grew up in Gray, Maine, surrounded by dogs, while Nick Seaver, a 22-year-old West End native, always loved animals but was unable to have a pet of his own growing up because they weren’t allowed in his apartment building.

Nick, who attended boarding school in Fryeburg, Maine, previously worked at a dog daycare in Dedham. He has now been working for nearly a year at Harbor Hounds in East Boston.

In October of 2024, Grace and Nick booked their first client, and they continue to regularly walk that client’s dog to this day.

Grace and Nick, a West End couple who run a pet sitting-and-walking service, are seen with some of their canine companions.

From that first job, their client list has continued to grow steadily through word of mouth and referrals. Grace and Nick currently have around 20 clients in the Greater Boston area for overnight sittings and walks, and they’re always open to meeting new clients and their pets.

For all new clients, Grace and Nick offer a free meet-and-greet. They will travel to the owner’s home, or meet at a local park, if preferable, spending about 30 minutes to an hour getting to know both the owners and their pets.

“It gives the owners a chance to ask questions and feel comfortable with us, while also allowing us to learn about the dog’s routine, personality, and any specific needs,” Grace wrote. “One of the most important parts of our work is building strong relationships with both the pets and their owners. We enjoy getting to know each dog’s personality and routine, and we want owners to feel confident that their pets are safe, happy, and well cared for while they’re away.”

Grace and Nick currently offer dog walking, overnight pet sitting, and drop-in visits. The rate for walks are $25 for a 30-minute walk, or $40 for a one-hour walk.

The day rate for a pet, including walks, feeding, and playtime, is $60, while drop-ins are $30 for a one-hour visit. Prices can always be discussed with Grace and Nick during the free meet-and-greet, depending on the needs of the pet and their owner.

Grace and Nick are fully covered through pet-sitting insurance. Nick also received a canine coach certification from his previous job at dog daycare in Dedham. References from current clients for both dog walking and overnight sittings can be provided upon request.

Call Grace and Nick at 207-357-6178 for more information.