Neighborhood Roundup 4-10-26

West End Museum to offer programming in April

The West End Museum, located at 50 Staniford St., Suite 7 (on, Lomasney Way), welcomes back former Museum curator Duane Lucia to lead another Bulfinch Triangle Walking Tour on April 11 at 11 a.m. Laid out by Charles Bulfinch, The U.S.A’s first native born architect, on land reclaimed for Old Mill Pond, this perfect triangle of a neighborhood is full of fascinating history and beautiful architecture. Get outside while learning about this part of The West End.

Former project correspondent for The Boston Globe, Tom Palmer, will embark on a deep dive into the lesser known aspects of the ‘Big Dig’ during his talk, ‘Shining a Spotlight on the Big Dig,’ on April 15 at 6 p.m. He’ll then be exploring project maps, showing original archival footage from construction sites, and more.

Get outside and give back during our Thoreau Path Arbor Day Clean Up on April 18 at 2 p.m. (The rain date is April 19.) Hosted in partnership with WE Tree Boston and the Love Your Block initiative, volunteers will be tidying up the park in celebration of Arbor Day.

Grab your popcorn and join the museum for a film clip show and book talk with author Paul Sherman on April 22 at 6 p.m. His recent work, ‘Big Screen Boston,’ which explores Boston’s role on the silver screen from ‘Goodwill Hunting’ to ‘Next Stop Wonderland.’

More information and links to purchase tickets can be found online at: www.westendmuseum.org/programs

Nichols House Museum to offer upcoming programming

The Nichols House Museum, located at 55 Mt. Vernon St., offers Slow Art Day on Saturday, April 11, with tours at 10 and 11 a.m., and noon.

Have a seat in the parlor, stop for a closer look at something that catches your eye, and feel free to share what you discover.

The museum will also offer its Brahmins and Bohemians: Landscape Architects Beacon Hill walking tour on Thursday, April 23, at 6 p.m.

Rose Standish Nichols was one of the first women to work professionally as a landscape architect, designing over 70 gardens around the United States. She was not the only landscape architect in the neighborhood— in the early 20th century, Beacon Hill was home to a number of notable designers who created well-known landscapes in New England and beyond. Enjoy a walk around Beacon Hill to meet some of Rose’s contemporaries, with a particular focus on women working in the field.

For more information and tickets, visit nicholshousemuseum.org.

Randall Goosby with Zhu Wang in concert April 12 at Gardner Museum

The Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum welcomes Randall Goosby with Zhu Wang in concert on Sunday, April 12, from 1:30-3 p.m. at Calderwood Hall, located at 25 Evans Way.

Virtuoso violinist Randall Goosby returns to the Gardner Museum with pianist Zhu Wang for an intimate recital of epic music. Two major sonatas bookend the program: Debussy’s elusive and gorgeous sonata is paired with Beethoven’s sunny F major essay in the form. The concert also includes Southland Sketches by Harry Burleigh, who was key in forging a quintessential American musical language, modifying the gorgeous modal inflections of spirituals with the chromatic ambiguities of Wagner’s harmony. Romance by Boston’s Amy Beach, the best of the Second New England School of composers, gorgeously drinks from a similar Wagnerian well. Dvorak’s Four Romantic Pieces provide a bridge between these worlds, showing how Romanticism and folk traditions can be seamlessly interwoven.

Tickets each cost $50-85 (tickets for students and children age 5-17 are $20 each; senior tickets cost $45 each).

https://www.gardnermuseum.org/calendar/randall-goosby-with-zhu-wang

‘Masquerade: A Gibson Soiree’ coming April 15 to St. Botolph Club

Gibson House Museum will host ‘Masquerade: A Gibson Soiree’ – a Victorian masquerade party and cocktail reception to benefit the museum – on Wednesday, April 15, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the St. Botolph Club, Boston.

Masks and ‘Edward-Goreyesque’ Victorian or Edwardian touches are encouraged as part of your cocktail attire.

Throughout the evening, neither dark nor dreary, be sure to enjoy creative cocktails, sumptuous hors d’oeuvres, delightful piano music and tarot card readings.

All proceeds will support the preservation and operation of the Gibson House Museum.

Tickets are $175 and may be purchased online at: https://www.thegibsonhouse.org/museum-benefit, or by sending a check with the names of your guests to the Gibson House Museum, 137 Beacon St., Boston, MA 02116.

This year’s benefit will feature some notable raffle items, including a one-year membership to the Boston Athenaeum, another to the Edward Gorey House, a behind-the-scenes tour of the MFA, a gift certificate to La Voile, and more.

Further details, as well as a link to purchase raffle tickets, can be found at: https://www.thegibsonhouse.org/museum-benefit

Lanterns & Luminaries fundraiser set for April 16 at Old North Church

As the nation prepares to mark the 250th anniversary of American Independence, Old North Illuminated will kick off Patriots’ Day weekend with Lanterns & Luminaries, a special evening event on Thursday, April 16, at Old North Church in the North End.

The annual fundraiser will honor Keith Lockhart, longtime conductor of the Boston Pops Orchestra, with the prestigious Third Lantern Award. This recognition celebrates individuals who exemplify the values symbolized by Old North’s legendary lantern signal — leadership, courage, hope, tenacity, and active citizenship.

The evening program, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at 193 Salem St., commemorates Paul Revere’s famous ‘two if by sea’ signal of April 1775. The event will feature a small ensemble of Boston Pops musicians, festive music played on period instruments by the 18th century-style duo Tripp and Toddy, a dramatic reading of Paul Revere’s Ride by Roberto Mighty, remarks from Lockhart, the presentation of the Third Lantern Award, and the lighting of the lanterns in Old North’s steeple.

Tickets are available for purchase in advance. For details and to register, visit www.oldnorth.com/lanterns.

Swan Boats opening day set for April 18

Mayor Michelle Wu, the Boston Parks and Recreation Department, and the Paget family will host the first ride of the season on the Boston Swan Boats as they open at the Boston Public Garden Lagoon on Saturday, April 18, at 10 a.m.

For more information, visit boston.gov/swan-boats.

Geothermal Networks Forum coming April 22 to Copley BPL

Neighborhood Association of Back Bay (NABB), along with other environmental organizations, will sponsor a Geothermal Networks Forum on Wednesday April 22, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Copley Branch of the Boston Public Library’s Rabb Hall.

Thie event is free and open to public, with speakers and interactive fun tables to explore. Register online at: https://bpl.bibliocommons.com/events/69b47a258089f23c6761f1f5

Nichols House Museum offering tours

The 1804 Nichols House Museum at 55 Mount Vernon St. was home to an early 20th-century family of artists and activists, along with their domestic staff. The house was preserved as a museum by Rose Standish Nichols, a pioneering woman landscape architect. It is furnished with an original collection, including works by the sculptor Augustus Saint-Gaudens, as well as furniture and textiles handcrafted by Rose and her sister Margaret. Tours are offered on Thursday through Saturday at 10 and 11 a.m., and noon; on Sundays at 11 a.m., noon, and 1 p.m.

For more information, tickets, and to register, visit: nicholshousemuseum.org

Come play Mah Jongg at the West End Community Center

Whether you are a beginner or an experienced player, you are invited to join the friendly Mah Jongg group. Instructors will be available to help new players, and everyone is welcome. Come meet new people, socialize, and play the game.

The group meets on the first and third Wednesdays of each month from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the West End Community (within the West End Neighborhood Center), 75 Blossom Court (entrance on Thoreau Path).

To sign up or for more information, email Audrey Tedeman([email protected]) or Sandy Connor([email protected]).

Prescott House to offer an Afternoon Tea and Talk on April 25

The William Hickling Prescott House, located at 55 Beacon St., will offer an Afternoon Tea and Talk on Saturday, April 25, from 3 to 5 p.m.

Join Etiquetteer, Robert B. Dimmick, for an afternoon of tea manners, history, and anecdotes, with an elegant tea catered by Vintage Tea & Cake Co. at Prescott House, the Beacon Hill headquarters of the Colonial Dames (NSCDA-MA). A selection of Prescott House’s collection of tea gowns and millinery will also be on display.

Admission costs $55 per person and includes an elegant tea menu. Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tea-and-talk-at-prescott-house-tickets-1985071531387?aff=oddtdtcreator&keep_tld=true to register, or nscdama.org for more information on the event.