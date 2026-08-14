Council recognizes community resources supporting health and well-being across Boston

Strong communities are built through access to resources that support residents’ health, connection, and quality of life. During this week’s Council meeting, the Council adopted resolutions recognizing National Farmers Market Week and National Health Center Week, honoring the organizations, workers, and community partners who help support residents across Boston.

The Council recognized National Farmers Market Week, celebrated annually during the first week of August, and highlighted the role farmers markets play in supporting local agriculture, expanding access to fresh food, and strengthening community connections. The resolution recognized Boston farmers markets across the city for providing welcoming spaces where residents can gather while supporting local farmers and producers. It also highlighted the importance of programs such as SNAP and the Healthy Incentives Program (HIP) in helping make fresh, local produce more accessible to residents.

The Council also recognized National Health Center Week, observed August 2 through August 8, 2026, and honored Boston’s community health centers for providing accessible, neighborhood-based care to residents. The resolution highlighted the wide range of services offered by community health centers, including primary care, behavioral health services, dental care, preventive care, substance use treatment, pharmacy services, nutrition assistance, and connections to other support services.

Together, these resolutions recognize the important role that community-based organizations and services play in supporting healthy, connected, and thriving neighborhoods throughout Boston.