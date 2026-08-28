DCR warns drivers about “Storrowing” on move-in day

Ahead of Greater Boston’s college move-in day on Tuesday, September 1, 2026, the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) is reminding drivers of moving trucks and other large vehicles to avoid roads with low-clearance bridges, including Storrow Drive, Soldiers Field Road and Memorial Drive.

DCR works with the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) and Massachusetts State Police (MSP) to alert drivers that these parkways, commonly known as the River Roads, are restricted to cars only and have bridge clearances as low as nine feet.

Trucks, moving vans and other vehicles that exceed the posted height restrictions can become wedged beneath the bridges, an incident commonly known as “storrowing.” These incidents require an emergency response, can reduce traffic to one lane and often cause significant delays. Drivers should use alternative routes such as Beacon Street, Commonwealth Avenue or the Massachusetts Turnpike.

“One of our goals at DCR is to ensure the safety of all of our visitors, whether hiking at a park, cycling on a shared use path, or commuting on a parkway,” said DCR Commissioner Nicole LaChapelle. “With Move-in Day just around the corner, DCR is warning returning students and new residents to the Boston area about the low bridge clearances on Storrow Drive, Memorial Drive and Soldiers Field Road. We hope our continued efforts will help educate new residents about ‘storrowing’ so that everyone moving into the area to has a safe and easy move.”

In recent years, DCR has installed high-visibility “CARS ONLY” signs at entrances to these roads. The signs hang at approximately the same height as the lowest bridges. If a vehicle strikes one of these signs, the driver should not continue and should safely exit the road or call for assistance.

“Ahead of this moving season, MassDOT is reminding drivers of moving trucks and other tall vehicles to check their vehicle’s height and plan their routes to avoid Storrow Drive, Soldiers Field Road, Memorial Drive, and other roads with posted clearance limits,” said Undersecretary and State Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver. “Bridge strikes from over-height vehicles are dangerous for motorists, and can cause damage to infrastructure and vehicles, so we encourage students and residents who are moving in to plan their routes accordingly.”

Leading up to Move-In Day on Tuesday, September 1, 2026, state agencies will deploy increased signage and message boards along the parkways to warn of height restrictions and no parking zones where necessary. DCR is also collaborating with educational institutions to share information and raise awareness through social media channels. Follow DCR on Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), Threads, and YouTube at @MassDCR for the latest updates.

Ahead of September 1, state agencies will deploy additional signs and message boards along the parkways to warn drivers about height restrictions and no-parking zones. DCR is also working with colleges and universities to share information and raise awareness through social media.

Each year, State Police troopers respond to moving trucks that become stuck beneath bridges, as well as drivers who realize too late that their vehicle will not fit and need assistance backing out.

“The Massachusetts State Police wants to remind everyone to plan ahead before moving day. If you are renting a vehicle, especially a truck, research your route in advance to ensure you do not drive an over-height vehicle on a roadway with insufficient clearance,” said State Police Colonel Geoffrey Noble. “Over-height vehicles can cause serious damage, injuries, and major traffic disruptions. When behind the wheel, limit distractions, pay attention to posted height restrictions and other roadway signage, and make sure your vehicle can safely travel your planned route.”

Drivers renting trucks or large vans should:

• Know the height of their vehicle before beginning their trip.

• Check that every bridge along their planned route can accommodate the vehicle.

• Avoid Storrow Drive, Soldiers Field Road and Memorial Drive.

• Use truck-specific navigation tools because standard GPS applications may not account for vehicle size.

• Follow all posted height restrictions, “CARS ONLY” signs and electronic message boards.