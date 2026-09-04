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Goats And Boats event help clean up the parks and wetlands

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Goats And Boats is a popular event hosted by the Muddy River Initiative, Boston Parks And Recreation, and the Red Cross to bring people together to help clean up the parks and wetland along the Muddy River. The goats are part of the entertainment and the boats being volunteers into the water to help clean up. Music, free ice cream, and appreciation of the urban oasis of the Fenway we’re the reward for the volunteers.

Volunteers get acquainted with the goats from Enchanted Animal Parties.
Volunteers get acquainted with the goats from Enchanted Animal Parties.
A sizeable amount of refuse was collected.
A sizeable amount of refuse was collected.
Theonide Pierre with Ben And Jerry's offers volunteers complimentary ice cream.
Theonide Pierre with Ben And Jerry’s offers volunteers complimentary ice cream.
Volunteers get acquainted with the goats from Enchanted Animal Parties.
Volunteers get acquainted with the goats from Enchanted Animal Parties.
Yoshiko Okizari and Alan McDonald
Yoshiko Okizari and Alan McDonald
Lauren Scudder and Bill McGoldrick provided musical entertainment to the guests.
Lauren Scudder and Bill McGoldrick provided musical entertainment to the guests.