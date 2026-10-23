BHAC approves all applications with some provisos at Oct. 15 hearing

The Beacon Hill Architectural Commission (BHAC), at its monthly hearing Oct. 15, approved more than seven proposed exterior changes to buildings amid lively discussion about historical preservation in the modern day.

While some residing in the Beacon Hill community were requesting paint color change, others looked to restore historical accuracy to the buildings. All the applications heard by the commission were approved, although some passed pending provisions for resubmissions and subsequent approvals by staff.

The meeting began with applications examining door color changes. This included 54 Revere St., which was seeking two modest exterior changes. Applicant Katherine Carruthers proposed replacing the external light fixture, keeping it in the same place, and repainting the front door. Carruthers proposed the color Stiffkey Blue with a high-gloss finish. After hearing public comment from Meghan Awe, chair of the Architecture Committee of the Beacon Hill Civic Association, the commission approved these changes with the revision of a semi-gloss finish on the door.

Following this was another color change to a front door at 15 West Cedar St. Applicant Charlotte Croteau was proposing the change from the current bright-red door color to Delft Blue. Debate sparked between committee Chair Mark Kiefer and Awe about which historical period this home existed in.

Kiefer argued the exterior of the home remained in the original Greek Revival style, and it therefore should not have a blue door color, which was not a historically accurate color during this time. Awe pointed out that some renovations made in the home during the Colonial Revival era would give the home the flexibility of displaying a blue door – something that was historically accurate to homes during this time.

Ultimately, Croteau expressed the flexibility to adopt a color that was more historically accurate and suggested a shade of hunter green: a color that is more specific to Greek Revival homes. The commission supported a motion to approve this application with the revision of Croteau collaborating with staff to confirm the green color, Amish Green.

Applicant Patrick Hickox , representing The Sevens Ale House at 77 Charles St., requested various external changes to restore the storefront to align with how it historically stood. Hickox proposed installing a light fixture in front of the store entrance that would match the already approved and installed fixture in front of the adjacent apartment entrance, extend the storefront window glazing to match historical window trim work and replace a mailbox and buzzer.

Awe brought forward concerns of being in compliance with Beacon Hill’s historical architectural guidelines section F-2 and expressed the BHCA’s desire for more information from the applicant. This proposal would add transom windows to the front of the building. These are windows do not currently exist; however, Hickox said there is architectural evidence that these windows did once exist, though perhaps in a slightly different configuration.

Kiefer expressed his support for these changes.

“[This is an] opportunity to not only fix what shouldn’t have been done in the first place, but to improve this storefront,” said Kiefer.

Commissioner Ralph Jackson expressed concern with the lack of detail and clarity in mock-up drawings. He requested the applicant resubmit plans before starting construction. The commission approved the application, pending submission of more detailed design plans that showed final mock-ups to be approved by staff.

Hickox’s submission did not have sufficient information on the mailbox and buzzer, and the applicant was directed to submit a new request for these items at a later date when more information was accessible.

Joseph White of 9 Walnut St., represented at the meeting by Architect Monika Pauli, was seeking to replace the escape hatch leading to the penthouse rooftop with a headhouse to create a safer entrance to the rooftop. This would remove a visible mass on the rooftop and create a minimalist look from the street, Pauli said.

While Awe expressed how this application had not yet cleared the zoning process to be approved for this work, Kiefer said it is not necessary for this type of renovation. Kiefer acknowledged the work of the applicants to reduce the height of the structure and remove the visible mass. He said this update would have little to no net impact on the amount of structure visible against the open sky and supported the change.

This application was approved as submitted by the commission.

Another application that examined a change in public view was 142 Chestnut St. Applicant Derrick Tyler, represented in the meeting by Joseph Boccelli, requested the addition of a detachable pergola to the roof of the building, as well as a privacy fence to cover an existing HVAC unit. The privacy fence would be to specifically conceal the view of the unit on Beaver Street, where it is currently visible.

Awe brought up in public comment that guideline C-3 does not find any deck enclosure that is visible to the public appropriate. However, she said the BHCA was in support of concealing the HVAC unit.

Kiefer noted that there are our pergolas visible from a public way in the vicinity of 142 Chestnut St.

The two other applications that were discussed included 17 Myrtle St. and 21A Pickney St.

The 17 Myrtle St. property sought approval of window decals that had already been put up outside the business as there was a misunderstanding involving the BHAC approval process. The application was approved as submitted.

The 21A Pickney St. was a proposal to change the pitch of a skylight dormer to make the roofline symmetrical. As it stands now, there is a step up to the skylight; the modification would make the roof one level. The application was approved as submitted.

The committee then opened the discussion for public comment on Administrative Reviews.

There was one comment from Liz Cahill for 7 Mount Vernon Place to clarify a past miscommunication on an application and asked which body would be hearing the proposal.

The commission moved to approve the Administrative Review items before adjourning. The BHAC will be meeting next Nov. 19.

Zoe Toperosky is a student in the Suffolk University Journalism program. This story is a partnership between the Beacon Hill Times and the Boston University Journalism program.