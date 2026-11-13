Wu announces holiday lighting celebrations across city

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department have announced the City’s annual holiday lightning celebrations, inviting residents and visitors to share in the seasonal traditions, including the lighting of Boston’s official Christmas tree, a gift from Nova Scotia. The festivities will take place in Christopher Columbus, Martin’s Park, Boston Common, Copley Square, Commonwealth Avenue Mall and Charlesgate Park.

“Boston’s parks bring families and friends together to enjoy the beauty of every season, from seeing flowers bloom and cooling off at splash pads to enjoying the fall foliage and Frog Pond transformed into an ice skating rink,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “With the upcoming festivities, we are excited to announce these five holiday lighting events, offering more opportunities to gather with loved ones in our beautiful parks.”

“The holiday season is a special time for families and community members to come together and build connections in our city’s parks and open spaces through the Parks and Recreation Department’s five signature holiday lighting events,” said Diana Fernandez Bibeau, Commissioner of the Boston Parks and Recreation Department and Deputy Chief of Open Space. “From kicking off the season along Boston’s waterfront with the lighting of the Christopher Columbus Park trellis to closing with a festive celebration and live show on Boston Common, these beloved traditions bring joy, foster unity, and strengthen our sense of community among neighbors across Boston.”

The City’s lighting celebrations will include:

• Lighting of the Trellis at Christopher Columbus Park

Monday, November 23, 5–6 p.m.

110 Atlantic Avenue, North End

Located on Boston’s historic waterfront and stewarded with help from the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park, the site will be transformed into a beautiful holiday display when the park’s 260 feet of trellis are illuminated with 50,000 blue lights along with 14 decorated trees throughout the park.

• The Nova Scotia Tree for Boston Arrives

Tuesday, November 24, 11 a.m.

Boston Common

Boston’s official 2026 tree arrives to fanfare on Boston Common by flatbed truck from Nova Scotia. This year’s historic Tree for Boston is a 46-foot-tall white spruce donated by Henry and Pat Knol of East Amherst in Cumberland Country, Nova Scotia. The public is welcome to cheer the tree’s arrival with candy canes and an appearance by Santa.

• Lighting of the Ship at Martin’s Park

Saturday, November 28, 5–6 p.m.

64 Sleeper Street, South Boston

The sixth annual lighting of the ship at Martin’s Park celebration will be held at the Smith Family Waterfront with the Friends of Martin’s Park. Martin’s Park is a climate-resilient park built in memory of Martin W. Richard—the youngest victim of the Boston Marathon bombings—that provides a space for children, families, and visitors of all abilities. The park includes a ship as the centerpiece of its play structures that will be lit for the holidays.

• Copley Square Tree Lighting

Monday, November 30, 5–6 p.m.

560 Boylston Street, Back Bay

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department welcomes you to Back Bay for the annual Copley Square Tree Lighting. This free annual event will feature festive live performances on the Parks and Recreation Department Stage, appearances by Santa Claus and Rudolph, and light refreshments.

• Boston Common Tree Lighting

Thursday, December 3, 6–8 p.m.

Boston Common

Boston’s official 2026 Christmas tree from Nova Scotia will be lit at the close of a two-hour celebration beginning at 6 p.m. and broadcast live on WCVB Channel 5 starting at 7 p.m. This is the 55th year that a tree has been donated by Nova Scotia and commemorates 109 years of friendship with the people of Boston. The tree will be lit at approximately 7:55 p.m.

• Lighting of the Trees on the Commonwealth Avenue Mall and Charlesgate Park

Thursday, December 3, 8:15 p.m.

Arlington Street and Commonwealth Avenue, Back Bay

The Boston Common Tree Lighting will be followed immediately by the lighting of Commonwealth Avenue Mall, courtesy of the Friends of the Public Garden. The lights on the Commonwealth Avenue Mall will be lit from Arlington Street to Charlesgate.

Visit boston.gov/holidaylights for more information about the season’s festivities. To stay up to date with news, events, and improvements in Boston parks visit boston.gov/parks, call (617) 635-4505, join our email list, and follow our social channels @parks.boston.gov on Bluesky and @bostonparksdept on Facebook and Instagram.