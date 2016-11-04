Boston Parents Say No on 2

November 4, 2016
By

Mary Battenfeld and Odette Williamson

As Boston parents with deep commitments to improving educational opportunities for all children, we oppose ballot Question 2.  This extreme lift of the state charter cap will destroy opportunities for many children, in order to create options for some others.

Our children have been Boston Public Schools students since preschool. Odette is also a former charter school parent. But when we think about the impact of Question 2, we think about students in the elementary schools in Dorchester and Mattapan that our children attended. These schools are made up almost entirely of low-income African-American, Latino, and Asian students.  One school is a pioneer in inclusion, and another recognized for its work with autistic students. Both schools have sizable populations of students with disabilities, and English language learners.

Charters are not a choice for these children. If Question 2 passes, they and their public schools will suffer.

That’s a scary fact, and not, as former state representative Marty Walz said in an op-ed last week, a scare tactic. She and other “Yes” lobbyists want you to believe that a giant leap to uncapped charter growth, while grasping the same weak fiscal cord that already disadvantages district schools, won’t make the lights go out on public schools in Boston, and across the state.

But according to a city audit, Question 2 will have “devastating” consequences. If this ballot measures passes, by 2028, Boston will owe $800 million to charters. 45 Boston school communities will be shuttered. Funding will be diverted from firefighters, affordable housing, and vital public services to cover assessments on privately run charter schools.

That’s with a conservative estimate of three new charters a year. Financial injury to towns, cities, and district schools is the main reason Boston and over 200 local school committees, along with Senator Warren, Mayor Walsh, and the Boston City Council, say No to Question 2.  On Oct. 18, Ward 5 Democrats joined these leaders, giving a nearly unanimous No On 2 endorsement.

Financial injury sounds abstract, but the pain Question 2 will inflict on our state’s most vulnerable children is real. Students, for example, whose needs are so significant they require specialized services or placements costing over four times the state average foundation budget. Massachusetts has 10,000 such students. Charters educate only five of them.

Opening school doors to all children is the right thing to do. But it carries a cost, affecting everything from school budgets, to scores on high stakes tests. Proponents of Question 2 won’t admit that cost to district schools. At the same time, they deny or make excuses for problems in charters, from lack of parent voice in school decision-making, to high suspension rates, to failing to educate English language learners and children with special needs.

In describing his reasons for opposing Question 2, civil rights icon Mel King said it is “unconscionable” to “look out for only some of the children in the Commonwealth.” We agree, and hope that on November 8, you consider ALL children, and vote NO on 2.

Mary Battenfeld and Odette Williamson are Boston Public Schools parents, and members of the parent group Quality Education for Every Student (QUEST)

  • FirstAptCommAve

    This is the clearest and most persausive piece I have read on Question 2.

    I wish to thank the authors and the publisher of the Beacon Hill Times for reminding me how important our First Amendment freedom of the press is in these times when the future of newspapers is in peril and the major newspapers — that usually offer opposing views — have coalesced to recycle campaign rhetoric of the 5 ballot campaign committees that favor charter industry expansion in our Commonwealth.

    • jeanabeana

      see the League of Women voters study and get some participants to help out with the LOWV gashing information and data.

  • Patricia Nolan

    I respect the writers, but note that both have children enrolled at elite exam schools – and a pilot school with an audition. And advanced work schools – in other words, not traditional Boston Public schools. My own children went to Cambridge Public Schools, K-12. We don’t have an exam school. I support the choice of those who enroll in exam schools and I support charter schools and believe for equity we should support more charter schools.

    Most students, especially low-income and ESPECIALLY English Language Learners and students with special needs do not get into any exam school. (figures below) It is for those parents, who are on waitlists for charter schools that I am voting YES on 2 and hope everyone who cares about equity and outcomes does the same. Harvard, MIT and Stanford – each, in separate studies found that Mass. charter schools are closing the achievement gap – in test scores, graduation, college, resilience. Outcomes are what matter. Funding follows the student. Isn’t that fair?

    *Boston demographics vary widely by school & elite exam schools completely different:
    • Boston Latin School: 20% AfrAmer + Latino; 0.2% ELL; 1.6% SWD.
    • Boston Latin Academy: 46% AfrAmer + Latino; 0.6% ELL; 2.5% SWD.
    • Boston regular public: 74% AfrAmer + Latino; 30% ELL; 20% SWD.
    • Boston charter public: 86% AfrAmer + Latino; 13% ELL; 16% SWD

    ELL = English Language Learners SWD = students with disabilities

    • Parent Imperfect

      Thanks for the statistics, Patricia. I’ll spare you the statistics of how people of color voted on Question 2.

      You point to real problems related to the exam schools. If there had been a referendum question to create 12 new ones across the state, ad infinitum, I’d have opposed it just as hard as I opposed Question 2.

      Do people of color who voted “No” on Q2 not know what is good for them? I think that’s what you’re suggesting, and I really disagree. People want better options for their children within the public school system, not an alternative, unaccountable system of schools that only work for some children. Unfortunately, our Governor and the new Prez agree with you on “choice,” so this discussion is far from settled. As the authors of this excellent op-ed point out, all of us who care about education need to come together to make sure that the government provides public education with adequate resources, and that public school districts do their part by providing quality education for every student.

