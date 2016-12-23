BHCA Community Corner

Annual Appeal

Please consider the Beacon Hill Civic Association when you plan your end-of-the-year giving. Your support of the Annual Appeal provides vital funding for our ongoing operations, sustaining our office staff and facilities, allowing our continued sponsorship of community events, and enabling our advocacy work on behalf of the community.

Contributors who give $400 or more to the Annual Appeal will receive a ticket(s) to our upcoming Beacon Hill Gala, which will be held on February 4, 2017 at the Four Seasons Hotel. Those who donate prior to December 28 will be acknowledged in the formal Gala invitation. For more information or to donate online, go to upcoming events at www.bhcivic.org.

Thank you in advance for your generous contribution.

Please note that the office will be closed from December 26 through January 2.