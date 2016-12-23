Holiday Events to Attend Across Boston Listed

Old South Church

645 Boylston Street

Christmas Eve

5:00p.m. Family Worship

Join us as we sing carols and tell together the Christmas story. Children are invited to participate in a no-rehearsal-required pageant. Simple costumes for sheep, shepherds, and angels are provided.

8:00p.m. Candlelight Service of Lessons and Carols

Preludes begin at 7:30 p.m. An elegant retelling of the Christmas story in carols and readings with music for choir, strings, and organ culminating in the singing of “Silent Night” in the candle-lit sanctuary. Childcare provided.

Christmas Day

10:00a.m. Community Worship

We will gather on Christmas morning for community worship with Senior Minister Rev. Nancy Taylor.

Trinity Church

206 Clarendon Street

Candlelight Carols

A beloved Boston tradition since 1909, Candlelight Carols celebrates the coming birth of Christ through carols and anthems, by candlelight, offered by The Choirs of Trinity Church.

As always, there will be two chances to experience Candlelight Carols for tree: Sat., Dec. 17, 4 & 7 p.m. Doors open approximately 45 minutes before; lines tend to be long, so please come early to ensure a seat.

Packages for Homeless Neighbors

Trinity¹s Church¹s homeless Eucharistic Visitation Ministry, Sunday Night Living Bread, is accepting donations of items for Christmas care packages for the homeless men and women they will visit on Christmas Eve and on Sundays throughout Christmastide.

Each care package will include: 2 pairs of disposable hand warmers; 1 pair of men¹s white cotton crew socks; 1 pair of men¹s winter gloves; 1 unisex winter hat; 1 unisex winter scarf; 1 travel-sized container of baby powder; and A Christmas card with a hand-written greeting.

Donated items may be dropped off at the front desk of the Parish House at 206 Clarendon Street.

For further information, contact Ginnie Walden, vlwalden@gmail.com.

Christmas services

4:30pm: Pageant

7:30pm: Festival Eucharist

11:00pm: Festival Eucharist

Christmas Day

10:00am: Festival Eucharist

The Cathedral Church of St. Paul

138 Tremont Street

Christmas Eve

7:30p.m. Service begins with a half hour of carols and hymns.

8:00p.m. Dean Jep Streit is preaching and the Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Massachusetts, The Rt. Rev. Alan M. Gates, is presiding.

The First Church of Christ, Scientist

210 Massachusetts Avenue

Services

The Church will be holding the regular Sunday and Wednesday services that are always open to the public, including the Christmas service on Sunday, Dec. 25 this year. The organ is one of the largest in the world, so it’s worth joining even if just to hear the music and the solo.

Story Time

The Mary Baker Eddy Library will be holding their Storytime at the Library Tuesday, December 20, 10:30 am to 11:15 am. “In this children’s program, young visitors will not only listen to stories but also engage in playful activities. Recommended for bookworms 5 years old and younger with adults.”

The MBE Library is also part of “First Night Boston” Saturday, December 31, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. so you can kick off New Year’s Eve day at the Library before you head to Copley Square for the evening.

First Church Boston:

66 Marlborough St

Winter Solstice Service

Wednesday Dec. 21st at 6:15 – 7:15pm. A gentle and lovely service of seasonal poetry, meditation, candlelight, and beautiful Celtic music performed live by Ainé Minogue on the harp.

Christmas Eve service

Saturday Dec. 24th at 5:30 pm. A fairly traditional lessons and carols service, featuring our amazing choir. A good family service for those that may not have a “home church.”

Christmas morning service

Dec. 25th at 11 am in our Chapel, led by Aisha Ansano and Reverend Stephen Kendrick.

Emmanuel Church

15 Newbury Street

Blue Christmas on the Longest Night

Wed, December 21, 7:30pm – 8:30pm

A service of lament with Holy Eucharist and healing prayer will be held in Lindsey Chapel. We will be joined by the clergy and congregation of Church of the Covenant.

Christmas Eve Service of Holy Eucharist

Sat, December 24, 7:00pm – 9:30pm

7:00 pm – Carol Sing

7:30 pm – Festival Holy Eucharist, with BWV 133 – “Ich freue mich in dir”