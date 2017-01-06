Philosopher/Dancer Kathy Hull at Women’s Forum January 10

By Suzanne Besser

A philosopher, dancer and mother, Bay Village resident Kathy Hull will take center stage on January 10 at the Beacon Hill Women’s Forum with a talk about her journey from a life of the mind to the world of dance and back again.

Hull’s journey was an emotional one, full of exciting challenges and fascinating people. As a philosopher, she taught for more than a decade at New York University. At Rutgers University, she was founding director of the Byrne Seminars and Project Civility, and taught American Philosophy. She has received several awards for teaching excellence and will publish her first book on philosophy next year.

As a dancer, even more awards came her way. After ten years competing as an amateur on the Pro-Am ballroom circuit, she won the 2011 World Pro-Am International Standard Championship in her age group (50 and above) In 2012 she and her partner went on to become finalists in Moscow and were interviewed on Russian television. Later that year she retired from dancing and moved with her husband from New Jersey to Bay Village.

As a mother, she raised one daughter, Allison, who currently practices acupuncture and Chinese medicine in Vermont.

Her talk at the Beacon Hill Women’s Forum will take place at Hampshire House, 84 Beacon Street. Doors open at 6 pm for beverages and appetizers; the program will begin promptly at 6:45. BHWF was founded to bring together Boston women to connect, inspire and enjoy one another. A one-time guest pass for the forum is $40; season passes are available online. For information about joining the group and future events, go to www.beaconhillwomensforum.com.