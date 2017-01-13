Police Briefs 01-10-2017

From Boston Police Area A-1

Assault and Battery

01/01/17 – A male operator of a Mitsubishi put his vehicle in the park position and got out of the vehicle in front of 8 Park Plaza at around 1:11 a.m.

At this time, the suspect approached the passenger’s side of the female victim’s boyfriend Chevrolet pickup truck and punched her in the nose. The suspect then fled the area in his vehicle. The victim’s boyfriend said he honked his horn at the suspect preceding the incident.

The victim was transported by paramedics to Massachusetts General Hospital for treatment.