Street Closures Planned Around Longfellow Bridge

MassDOT’s contractor, White-Skanska-Consigli JV (WSC), will close Land Boulevard/Memorial Drive westbound in the vicinity of the Longfellow Bridge overnight through Thursday, January 12. The roadway and sidewalk will be closed from 11:00 PM each night to 5:00 AM the following morning. The closure is necessary to safely demolish Pier 12 of the Longfellow Bridge between the roadway and sidewalk. Detour routes and maps for vehicles, bicyclists, and pedestrians are described and linked below. Signage will be in place to indicate the approved detour routes.

Detour options for vehicles from Land Boulevard/Memorial Drive westbound destined for Memorial Drive westbound and Kendall Square:

Turn right onto Binney Street, turn left onto Third Street, and then turn left onto Broadway. Follow Broadway to continue onto Main Street and turn right toward Memorial Drive westbound (immediately before the Longfellow Bridge), or

Turn right onto the Main Street ramp (immediately before the Longfellow Bridge), and follow Main Street to continue onto Broadway. From Broadway, turn left onto Ames Street, and then turn right onto Memorial Drive westbound.

Please note, there are height restrictions for trucks and buses on Memorial Drive.

Detour for Outbound Bicyclists Destined for Kendall Square:

From the Longfellow Bridge, turn left immediately after the bridge and continue straight across the crosswalk to the bike/pedestrian path. From the path, use the crosswalk at Land Boulevard westbound to access the sidewalk along Memorial Drive eastbound. Follow Memorial Drive eastbound to the intersection with Cambridge Parkway, use the crosswalks to reach Land Boulevard westbound, and then turn right onto the off-ramp to Main Street.

For an alternate route, after turning left off the Longfellow Bridge continue on Memorial Drive westbound and turn right onto Wadsworth Street to reach the Kendall Square area.

Detours for Pedestrians Destined for Land Boulevard/Memorial Drive:

From the Kendall Square area, follow the signed detour to Third Street, or to Memorial Drive eastbound.

From the Longfellow Bridge, turn left immediately after the bridge and continue straight across the crosswalk to the bike/pedestrian path. From the path, use the crosswalk at Land Boulevard westbound to access the sidewalk along Memorial Drive eastbound. Follow Memorial Drive eastbound to the intersection with Cambridge Parkway, use the crosswalks to reach Land Boulevard westbound, and then turn right onto the off-ramp to Main Street.

For more information on the project, visit the website at www.mass.gov/massdot/longfellowbridge. View construction progress photos on MassDOT’s Longfellow Bridge Flickr Album. For questions or to report issues related to construction, please call the project hotline at 617-519-9892 or email longfellowbridge@state.ma.us.