BHCA Community Corner

Annual Appeal

The Annual Appeal provides vital funding for the association’s ongoing operations, sustaining the office staff and facilities, allowing its continued sponsorship of community events, and enabling its advocacy work on behalf of the community. Contributors who donate $400 or more to the Annual Appeal can receive a ticket(s) to the upcoming Beacon Hill Gala.

.

Analysis of proposed Winthrop Square’s environmental impact required

In response to comments submitted by BHCA and other interested parties, the Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act Office (MEPA) will require the preparation of an Environmental Impact Report (EIR) that includes analysis of the shadow impacts on the Boston Common and Public Garden by the 750-foot glass and steel tower proposed by Millennium Partners for the site currently occupied by the city-owned Winthrop Square Garage.

The report will also include an analysis of the environmental impacts of an alternately designed building that would comply with existing statutes, including the Public Commons Shadow Act.

In addition to its request for the impact report the BHCA will also submit comments in the Boston Planning and Development Agency (BPDA) Article 80 process, requesting that the analysis of shadow impacts be included in the that agency’s review of the project, along with detailed information about plans for environmental mitigation and the use of sale proceeds in public benefits accruing from the project.

The BPDA comment deadline has been extended to this Friday, January 20, and all interested parties are encouraged to make their views known, either by email to casey.a.hines@boston.gov or by visiting the BPDA website.

A PIECE OF THE PAST

The West End in the 40s

Like Beacon Hill, neighboring West End had from its earliest days attracted families who built spacious mansions on its green pastures and prolific orchards. While the land values dropped when one of Boston’s “rope walk industries” opened there, they again soared in the late eighteenth century after the opening of what is now called the Longfellow Bridge. By 1820, the West End attracted as many well-heeled middle and upper class residents as did Beacon Hill.

The rapid rise of industrialization in the 1900s changed all that. While fifty years earlier the West End had been primarily a stop for immigrants on their way to settle elsewhere, now they made their homes here. Migrant labor came to the area, enticed by the promise of new jobs in the city. Italian, Polish, Albanians Yankee, Greek and other families displaced from their homelands arrived. The mansions and gardens there were replaced by crowded rental units and boarding houses. Middle- and upper-class families headed for the suburbs.

By the end of World War II, the West End had become a lively, stable community whose residents came from more than 20 countries. Each close-knit group retained its own ethnic identity while at the same time coming together to form a diverse working class neighborhood.

Get involved

Beacon Hill Civic Association committees and special events comprise volunteers working together from all over the neighborhood to assure a good quality of life here. All residents are welcome to jump aboard.

Meetings

Green Committee

Tuesday, January 17, 5 p.m. at 74 Joy Street

Architectural Committee

Tuesday, January 17, 6 p.m. at 74 Joy Street

Beacon Hill Architectural Commission Hearing

Thursday, January 19, 4 p.m., Boston City Hall

Membership and Events Committee Meeting

Friday, January 20, 8 a.m., 74 Joy Street

Upcoming Special Events

45th annual Winter Gala

Saturday, February 4

Dinner & Dancing at the Four Seasons

Visit the Beacon Hill Civic Association website bhcivic.org and/or call the office (617-227-1922) for more information on how to get involved.