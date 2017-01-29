Blackstone’s Celebrates 35th Anniversary with Launch of ‘Meet the Maker’ Series

Blackstone’s of Beacon Hill, located at 46 Charles St., will kick off its 35th anniversary with the launch of the “Meet the Maker” event series on Tuesday, Jan. 31, from 5 to 7 p.m.

“Jessica Gusar of ‘Live In Mosaics’ will be our first featured local artist showcasing her mosaic collection that includes both wall art and functional pieces created from durable materials such as Italian glass smalti, mirror, stained glass and 24k gold leaf,” said Jennifer Hill, owner of Blackstone’s.

At the event, guests will have an opportunity to watch a live demonstration by Gusar, as well as work one-on-one with her to create their own custom mosaic piece for Valentine’s Day.

“Mosaic art is a timeless trend,” Gusar said. ”I refine and update this traditional art form into something modern. The combination of design, color palette and materials that I use make the pieces sophisticated and allow you to express your individuality and create a unique space in your home.”

Artisanal and architectural mosaics date back as far as 300 B.C. and were a highly developed and precious art form in Hellenic and Roman times in Europe.

“At the event, I will be featuring one of my signature items, customizable frames ~ perfect for that unique, one-of-a-kind wedding gift,” Gusar said.

Blackstone’s has carried Gusar’s mosaic-shell ring dishes, frames and mirrors nearly since her start in 2013, and for this “pop-up” event, the store will also offer her mirrors, coasters, jewelry chests, vanity trays, wine holders and wall art.

The event will also include refreshments, specials and a chance to win a custom mosaic frame. R.S.V.P. to jennifer@blackstonesbeaconhill.com or 617-227-4646.