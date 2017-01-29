Police Briefs 01-24-2017

Beacon Hill Beat

From Boston Police Area A-1

Larceny from Motor Vehicle

01/13/17- The victim reported unknown person(s) broke into her 2015 Jeep Cherokee, which was parked on Charles Street, at around 7:30 a.m.

The rear passenger’s side window broken was broken, and a briefcase with personal belongings and papers was stolen.

Larceny from Motor Vehicle

01/14/17 – The victim reported unknown person(s) broke into her 2008 Lexus IS250 on Beacon Street some time between 10:30 and 11:08 p.m.

The front passenger’s side window was broken, and the victim’s book-bag, containing a MacBook and charger, personal belongings and bank and credit cards, was removed from the vehicle.