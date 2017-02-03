Construction Launch of Bulfinch Crossing Symbolizes New Era in Boston

Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh, City officials, and members from National Real Estate Advisors and The HYM Investment Group, will swing sledgehammers to mark the launch of construction at Bulfinch Crossing. The project involves strategically transforming the site of an underutilized above-grade parking garage into a 2.9-million square-foot mixed-use development known now as Bulfinch Crossing.

With proactive community engagement throughout the design process, Bulfinch Crossing is one of the largest mixed-use development projects ever permitted in Boston. Located at the nexus of some of Boston’s most iconic neighborhoods, the project includes six new buildings – three towers surrounding a 1-acre green rooftop terrace and three mid-rise buildings encompassing a new net-zero public plaza. A large portion of the existing garage will remain but will be wrapped by the new buildings. Bulfinch Crossing will redefine this area and create a new sense of place through thoughtful planning that focuses on adaptive reuse, sustainability, and creating a modern and vibrant “live, work, play” experience.

The Government Center Garage at Bulfinch Crossing is one of the most visible remaining vestiges of Boston’s historic urban renewal. This massive above-grade concrete parking garage creates a physical barrier that divides some of the City’s most recognizable neighborhoods. The new Bulfinch Crossing development is specifically designed to reconnect the West End, Bulfinch Triangle, and North End by tearing down 50% of the garage and re-activating the site through ground-floor retail, outdoor dining, and new green spaces. The project is committed to achieving energy efficient building design by commitments to a net zero urban public plaza and one LEED® Platinum, four LEED® Gold, and one LEED® Silver buildings. Forward-thinking shared parking models, electric vehicle charging stations, a 850-space shared bicycle parking facility, and direct access to multiple modes of public transportation are also key aspects of the redevelopment.

Demolition of a portion of the garage is no small feat. Strategic engineering and construction techniques enable a section of the garage to be removed while maintaining 24/7 public parking operations throughout construction. This deconstruction work paves the way for the first phase of new development – construction of Boston’s tallest apartment tower.

Designed by CBT Architects, the 480-foot tall, 45-story apartment tower will consist of 486 residential units with spectacular, sweeping cityscape views. It will feature a wide array of unique luxury amenities – ranging from a state of the art fitness facility, golf simulator, chef’s kitchen with private dining, yoga studio, children’s playroom and dog spa – to an outdoor pool overlooking Boston Harbor and two club rooms with roofdeck access – one overlooking Boston Harbor and the Financial District and the second on the 32nd floor overlooking Back Bay, the Charles River and downtown Boston. Demolition for the footprint of the residential tower kicked off in December 2016 with vertical construction commencing in late Spring 2017 and completion expected in late Spring 2020.

Bulfinch Crossing also encompasses construction of a 1 million square-foot office tower – One Congress. Designed by internationally renowned Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects, One Congress will rise more than 500 feet as not only an iconic anchor of Bulfinch Crossing but also as a compelling addition to the Boston skyline. Tenants at One Congress will have spectacular and uninterrupted views across Boston Harbor, down the Charles River, and as far north as the mountains of New Hampshire. Additionally, the tower’s street level retail and impressive lobby entry will seamlessly enhance the dynamic ground-level pedestrian experience. Transwestern, the exclusive leasing agent, has actively begun pre-leasing efforts for One Congress.

Mayor Walsh, elected officials, and community members will celebrate the milestone by swinging at a concrete wall and taking a virtual reality ‘tour’ of the future development.

“The transformation of Government Center Garage to Bulfinch Crossing is a giant step forward in making this site better reflect the City of Boston while also meeting the needs of the community,” said Mayor Martin J. Walsh. “This will be an exciting destination for residents, workers and visitors alike.”

“Bulfinch Crossing exemplifies National’s commitment to transforming urban districts, creating job opportunities and securing investment returns for our clients and partners,” said Jeffrey J. Kanne, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Real Estate Advisors.

“The singular goal is to make a great place,” said developer Thomas N. O’Brien, founding partner and managing director of The HYM Investment Group. “Bulfinch Crossing is part of a new era in urban development, one that emphasizes a highly connected and thoughtfully designed mixed-use experience. It promises to be a game-changing and awe-inspiring development, epitomizing the best in amenities and access.”

This early phase of demolition that National and HYM celebrate today alongside Mayor Walsh and community members from around the City marks the construction launch of Bulfinch Crossing.

