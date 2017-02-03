WECA Makes Donation

On Tuesday, Jan. 10, the West End Civic Association (WECA) presented its annual donation to Christopher’s Haven, One Emerson Place. WECA President Susann Benoit, joined by John Wilson, WECA President Elect, and Jacqui Soroko, the WECA member who nominated the organization for the donation, presented a check for $250 to Catie Botting, Family Services Manager. Christopher’s Haven is a home away from home for families while their children battle cancer at Mass. General. Shown WECA President Susann Benoit presents a $250 check to Catie Botting from Christopher’s Haven. Standing from left are John Wilson, WECA President Elect and member Jacqui Soroko. All were warmly welcomed by current residents Avery, Braylon, Maggie, Mom Ashley and Shelby