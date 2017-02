Beacon Hill Beat

From Boston Police Area A-1

Larceny from Motor Vehicle

01/29/17 – The Victim reported he parked his 2014 Toyota Sienna at Charles and Pinckney streets between 2 and 11 a.m. When he returned to his SUV, the rear passenger’s side window was broken and his musical instruments, including a Hammond keyboard and amplifiers, along with accessories, were stolen.