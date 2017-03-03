Nighttime Demolition on Boston End of Longfellow Bridge

MassDOT’s contractor, White-Skanska-Consigli (WSC), will temporarily perform nighttime demolition work during the early hours through Saturday, March 4. The demolition activities will occur from 1:30 AM to 4:30 AM each night.

This work must be performed within the MBTA right-of-way, therefore necessitating the overnight work when the MBTA Red Line is not operating. Demolition work will occur at Span 1 of the Longfellow Bridge over Storrow Drive in Boston.

Activities during these work hours will involve localized demolition of the bridge, including jack hammering and saw cutting. Noise levels will be monitored during the work. WSC will implement appropriate noise control measures as needed.

For more information about the project, visit the website at www.mass.gov/massdot/longfellowbridge.