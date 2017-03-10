MassDOT to Close Lane on Longfellow Bridge March 11

MassDOT’s contractor, White-Skanska-Consigli JV (WSC), will close a single lane of Land Boulevard/Memorial Drive westbound in the vicinity of the Longfellow Bridge on Saturday, March 11. The lane will be closed from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM each Saturday. The closure is necessary to work on the foundation of the westbound sidewalk retaining wall. No detours are required for this work.

For more information on the project, visit the website at www.mass.gov/massdot/longfellowbridge. View construction progress photos on MassDOT’s Longfellow Bridge Flickr Album. For questions or to report issues related to construction, please call the project hotline at 617-519-9892 or email longfellowbridge@state.ma.us.

MassDOT encourages drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes to minimize delays. Those traveling through the area should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution. The schedule for this major infrastructure project is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.