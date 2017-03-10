Ward 5 Democrats to Hold Caucus

Registered Democrats in Boston Ward 5 will be holding a caucus at the First Church of Boston (66 Marlborough Street) on Saturday, March 18, 2017 at 10 a.m. to elect 19 delegates and 4 alternates for the 2017 Massachusetts Democratic Convention, where Democrats from across Massachusetts will gather to adopt a new Party Platform. The convention will be held on Saturday, June 3 at the Tsonga Arena in Lowell.

“Our caucuses are a great opportunity to strengthen our Party’s organization and to welcome new participants who are interested in getting involved in our Party,” commented Massachusetts Democratic Party Chair, Gus Bickford. “Delegates will be voting on our Party Platform in Lowell, and we want to make sure that every Democrat has a voice in this process. This is a time for all of us to come together and speak to our shared Democratic values.”

The caucus is open to all registered and pre-registered Democrats in Boston Ward 5, and the Democratic Committee welcomes all eligible participants. Any person who is not 18 years of age at the time of the caucus but will be 18 by the 2018 Primary date (September 11, 2018) may pre-register to vote with their City or Town Clerk. Delegates will be divided equally between men and women, and all ballots will be written and secret. In the spirit of inclusion, youth, minorities, and people with disabilities who are not elected as delegates or alternates may apply to be add-on delegates, either at the caucus or online at www.massdems.org.

The Boston Ward 5 Democratic Committee meets on the third Tuesday of the month at the First Church of Boston (66 Marlborough Street in the Back Bay). To stay informed on the caucus and other Ward 5 Boston activites, email ward5boston@gmail.com to join the Committee’s mailing list.