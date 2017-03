Beacon Hill Beat

From Boston Police Area A-1

Assault and Battery

03/05/17 – A female victim reported being assaulted at a Stuart Street establishment at around 1:30 a.m. The victim said while in the club, she and a friend had a drink thrown on them, and a fight started. She said five or six other females then assaulted her. The victim declined medical attention for a left leg laceration and bruised nose.