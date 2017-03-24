BHCA Community Corner

Public Forum on Millennium Partners’ proposal April 3 The Beacon Hill Civic Association will host a public forum on April 3 at which the Millennium Partners will present their plans for a mixed use tower at the location currently occupied by the Winthrop Square Garage. The presentation will include the developer’s animated imaging studies which show new shadows that would be cast on the Boston Common and Public Garden by the proposed 750-foot development. Such shadows are a violation of the 1990 and 1993 state shadow laws that protect the two historic parks.

The Forum will take place at at 7 p.m. at 74 Joy Street.

Plans to transform the Lee Pool complex

Beacon Hill Civic Association President Suzanne Besser and Executive Director Patricia Tully are participating in the Stakeholders Group for the Esplanade Pavilion project proposed by the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) in conjunction with The Esplanade Association and Hill House. Currently in the planning and design process phase, the three organizations envision transforming the long-closed Lee Pool complex, now used for storage and maintenance equipment, into a waterfront site for a year-round indoor athletic center and venue for special events, meetings, exhibitions and more. Conceptual designs are being prepared by Maryann Thompson Architects of Watertown.

The public will have several opportunities to weigh in on the proposed project. DCR is planning its first public meeting in April on a date still to be announced.

Homelessness takes its toll on health

Homelessness is increasing both locally in Boston and other major cities, according to David G. Munson, an internal medicine specialist at MGH who is part of the street team for Boston Healthcare for the Homeless. At a recent talk to Beacon Hillers, Dr. Munson mentioned the many diseases he frequently sees in people who are living on our streets.

About 23% of his patients have Hepatitis C and 26% suffer from asthma, he said. Other diseases he sees include HIV, Cirrhosis and Diabetes. Also common are mental health problems as schizophrenia, Bipolar disorder, depression and anxiety.

This Week’s Meetings

Wednesday, March 22: Cambridge Street Quality of Life Committee Meeting. 7 p.m. 74 Joy Street.

Friday, March 24: Membership & Events Committee Meeting. 8 a.m. 74 Joy Street

Dates to Save

April 3: Public Forum on proposed tower at the Winthrop Garage site. 7 p.m., 74 Joy Street

Monday, May 15: BHCA Annual Meeting & Reception. 6 p.m., Union Club of Boston, 9 Park Street.

Thursday, May 18: Founders Reception. 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at a private home. For information, call 617-227-1922.