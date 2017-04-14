Beacon Hill Garden Club has Something to Celebrate

In 2018 the Beacon Hill Garden Club will be 90 years old. At its beginning, the club owed much to the vision and tenacity of founder Gertrude Beals Bourne, a gifted watercolorist and avid gardener. She and her husband, Frank, a founder of the Beacon Hill Civic Association, resided at the Sunflower Castle, the picturesque landmark at 130 Mt. Vernon Street.

Celebrating this milestone required an initial special event that involved the entire community. So the garden club has partnered with the Childs Gallery in the Back Bay to feature more than 60 of Bourne’s impressionistic landscapes and still lifes. In an Ode to Spring, the watercolors will be enhanced with floral interpretations by Beacon Hill Garden Club members of five of the watercolors.

The public is invited to enjoy these watercolors and flower arrangements on Friday, April 14, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Childs Gallery, located at 169 Newbury Street. These charming works of art, created by one of Boston’s most talented 20th-century watercolorists, will be for sale.